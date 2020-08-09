City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 9, 2020

• Alice Jordan, install garage siding at 49 Park Ave., $5.

• Frederick W. Clark II, repair and replace front and rear porch and garage roofs, repair/replace porches at 44 Lansing St., $2,000.

• Home Depot, replace four windows for owner Luigi M. Tozzi at 38 Standart Ave., $4,000.

• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install ramp for owner Daniel Vitale at 88 Owasco St., $1,500.

• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install ramp for owner Patricia A. Bianco at 9 Sherwood St., $2,800.

• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install ramp for owner Robin C. Casper at 8 Seminary St., $2,800.

• Home Depot Windows, install four windows for owner Rosemary DeChick at 14 Willard St., $4,700.

• C. Michael Exteriors Inc., install siding and 32 windows for owner Harold J. Casper II at 36 Peacock St., $58,000.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Donald J. Westmiller at 148 Cottage St., $4,000.

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., replace chain-link fence with 139 feet of vinyl fence for owner Colleen M. Alexander at 1 Alden Ave., $6,335.