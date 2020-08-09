City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 9, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from July 9 through July 27:
• Scott Sweeney Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner Michael and Lucy Pagano at 104 Palmer St., $5,600.
• Helmer Construction, repair roof for owner Noreen A. Cornall at 9 Madison Ave., $2,200.
• Justin Herrling, replace roof at 46 S. Lewis St., $2,000.
• Steven E. Byrne, repair front porch at 145 N. Fulton St. $4,000.
• LAARJ Management LLC, remodel Apt. 1, install nine windows and repair front and back porches for owner Adrian Humphrey at 6 Fort St., $10,000.
• Erik D. Winks, repair front porch and install rear deck at 32 Willard St., $2,000.
• Short Construction, remodel bathroom and install ramps for owner Cayuga Centers at 101 Hamilton Ave., $15,000.
• Eric O. Session, repair/replacer roof at 84 Fitch Ave., $800.
• Andrew M. Baker, install shed at 28 Chase St.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 20 feet of chain-link fence and 10 feet of vinyl fence for owner Duane E. Mach at 32 Chase St., $1,100.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 14 feet of chain-link fence for owner Patrick T. Murphy at 46 Logan St., $394.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 128 feet of vinyl fence for owner Dennis A. Edersheim at 39 Frances St., $4,200.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., intall 42 feet of vinyl fence for owner Brian A. Querns at 14 Alden Ave., $3,200.
• Claude E. Zirbel Sr., tear off and replace roof at 32 Lexington Ave., $4,000.
• Creative Yard Design CNY Fencing, install 246 feet of vinyle fence and two gates for owner Michael Aaron at 23 Orchard St., $7,729.
• Lake Country Construction and Contour LLC, install deck for owner Laurie A. Dick at 173 Woodlawn Ave., $15,000.
• Jacob Smith, remodel house at 193 Perrine Ave., $1,000.
• Jeffrey D .Mead, install six windows at 8 Elizabeth St., $3,000.
• Michael G. Graney, repair/replace front porch at 61 N. Lewis St., $400.
• Michael G. Graney, repair/replace side porch and replace doors at 12 Washington St., $400.
• Marshall Exteriors LLC, tear off and replace roofs for owner Lady Rita LLC at 240-270 Mcintosh Drive, $66,703
• Dutchley Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Elizabeth DeTomaso at 22 Sheridan St., $10,000.
• Eric R. Myers, tear off and replace roof at 1 Sheridan St., $2,600.
• Alice Jordan, install garage siding at 49 Park Ave., $5.
• Frederick W. Clark II, repair and replace front and rear porch and garage roofs, repair/replace porches at 44 Lansing St., $2,000.
• Home Depot, replace four windows for owner Luigi M. Tozzi at 38 Standart Ave., $4,000.
• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install ramp for owner Daniel Vitale at 88 Owasco St., $1,500.
• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install ramp for owner Patricia A. Bianco at 9 Sherwood St., $2,800.
• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install ramp for owner Robin C. Casper at 8 Seminary St., $2,800.
• Home Depot Windows, install four windows for owner Rosemary DeChick at 14 Willard St., $4,700.
• C. Michael Exteriors Inc., install siding and 32 windows for owner Harold J. Casper II at 36 Peacock St., $58,000.
• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Donald J. Westmiller at 148 Cottage St., $4,000.
• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., replace chain-link fence with 139 feet of vinyl fence for owner Colleen M. Alexander at 1 Alden Ave., $6,335.
• A & M Graphics Inc., install attached, non-illuminating sign for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 9-11 Walnut St., $249.
• Stairs Home Improvement Inc., remodel kitchen for owner Josephine P. Stankus at 130 South St., $100000.
• Kathleen M. Hansen, install 71 feet of aluminum fence and gate at 67 Jarvis St.
• Butler Fence Co. Inc, install chain-link fence for owner Sean Corcoran at 39 Richardson Ave., $4,800.
• Harry T. Dow, install 190 feet of vinyl fence and 20 feet of picket fence at 161 North St.
• GTM Signs Inc., install attached, non-illuminated Serenity Wellness sign for owner John Camardo at 214-216 Seymour St., $125.
• Sign and Lighting Services LLC, install various Starbucks signs for owner Dar and Dor LLC at 160 Grant Ave. $5,000.
