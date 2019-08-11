The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Neal Falkenstein, install three windows and one entrance door at 60 Osborne St., $400.
• Brownie's Property Services, repair roof for owner Deutsche Bank at 89 Walnut St., $200.
• Alexandra Dubovici, repair roof and demolish shed at 230 Seymour St., $500.
• Lake Country Construction/Contour, replace rear steps for owner Chapel House Inc., $18,050.
• Reilly Enterprises, install 16 windows and two entry doors for owner Rory Woodmansee at 20 Perry St., $1,000.
• Bruce Watkins, replace front steps at 3 Rochester St., $600.
• Trent R. Dickeson, demolish 8-by-10-feet shed and install 10-by-14-feet shed at 16 Owasco St., $3,100.
• Thomas Sawyer, remodel kitchen at 10 Norma Drive, $1,000.
• Scott Sweeney Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Michael A. Dingman at 78 Arlington Ave., $8,000.
• Dirt Works of Auburn, install siding and repair side porch for owner Eric Caster at 167 Van Anden St., $2,000.
• Tara Jill Arpino, reshingle roof over one existing layer at 198 Van Anden St., $3,300.
• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish house for owner Autumn Secor at 38 Garrow St., $14,425.
• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish house for owner Curtis Carlson at 25-27 Delevan St., $17,360.
• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish house for owner Jonathan Cramer at 49 Walnut St., $13,560.
• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish house for owner Midfirst Bank at 49 Chase St., $15,950.
• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish house for owner Valerie Usowski at 47 Pulsifer Drive, $15,385.
• 2+4 Construction, remodel bathroom in Apartment 1A for owner North Brook Court at 169 Murray St. Ext., $4,500.
• 315 Fencing, install 128 feet of chain-link fence for owner Donald Sollinger at 16 Silver Ave., $2,600.
• Steven M. Bell, tear off and replace rear roof and install 307 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 103 Steel St., $4,000.
• AMD Management LLC, repair rear porch for owner Citimortgage Inc. at 8 Washington St., $700.
• Unity House, commercial remodel of existing third-floor space at 31 Market St., $16,500.
• Historic Grounds, install attached, non-illuminated "Historic Grounds" sign for owner Lattimore WCBB at 81 Genesee St., $800.
• Cannon Pools, install 24-by-12-feet above-ground pool for owner Kevin E. Wilkinson at 60 Pulaski St., $6,155.
• Michael J. Walsh, install 42 feet of wood privacy fence at 51 Parker St., $500.
• Harney Construction, install 15 windows and two exterior doors for owner Wayne Harney at 126 Franklin St., $4,000.
• Daniel Emmi, install 10-by-10-feet shed at 19 Orchard St., $600.
• Vinro Fencing, install 56 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Jared Bretherton at 37 Wilbur Ave., $2,429.
• Richard Curry, remodel lower apartment at 39-41 Wallace Ave., $15,000.
• Willaim J. Spahn, replace front porch and side steps for owner Craig Diego at 71 Standart Ave., $4,800.
• Willaim J. Spahn, replace side/front porch and install basement door for owner Gary E. Daniels at 34 Hoffman St., $9,000.
• Newton Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner James J. Geer at 66 Thornton Ave., $11,000.
• Brownie's Property Services, remodel two kitchens for owner Lakeview Loan at 18-20 Wheeler St., $7,000.
• Connie York, repair front porch at 139 York St., $6,000.
• Michael S. Wild Sr., install 83 feet of wood privacy fence at 11 Clymer St., $1,000.
• Heartland Retail Construction, commercial remodel for Harbor Freight space for owner Auburn Associates at 217 Grant Ave., $220,000.
• RJP Interiors Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Rebecca L. Waldron at 115 Washington St., $6,000.
• John L. Holmes, install 20-by-12-feet shed at 5 Kensington Ave., $5,000.
• Michelle Hodges, remodel house at 193 Cottage St., $12,000.
• Marjorie Slaski, remodel house at 119 S. Fulton St., $2,500.
• Jonathan Cramer, remodel house at 188 Perrine Ave., $9,000.
• Jonathan Cramer, install 16-by-16-feet deck, 72 feet of wood privacy fence and 14-feet round above-ground pool at 36 Walnut St., $1,000.
• Joseph Salemi, install six windows at 24 Sheridan St., $900.
• John Juhl Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner James D. Bryant at 115 N. Fulton St., $9,400.
• Blaze Exteriors, install 8-by-16-feet deck for owner Nathan Mosher at 204 N. Fulton St., $3,800.
• Abe Lincoln Services, reshingle roof over one existing layer at 38 Copley St., $5,600.
• Auburn Siding, Window & Door, install 25 windows, three exterior doors and one interior door for owner Donna Picarro at 29-31 Morris St., $9,000.
• Daniel S. Driscoll, building 18-by-27-feet addition at 67 Hamilton Ave., $18,000.
• Maureen L. Prall, install 22-feet round above-ground pool at 54 Capitol St., $400.
• Merry A. Behm, install 95 feet of wood privacy fence at 104 Mary St., $1,300.
• Jennie Daniels, install 8-by-10-feet shed at 27 Perry St., $2,200.
• Eileen McHugh, remodel house at 6 Brister Ave., $24,000.
• Jean E. Roberts, install siding at 148 Garrow St., $2,000.