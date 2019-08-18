The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Vinro Fencing, install 130 feet of chain-link fence for owner Allison Skinner at 89 Cottage St., $2,878.
• Jason A. Carnicelli, install 10-by-14-feet shed and demolish old shed at 42 Mary St., $4,500.
• John Juhl Construction, remodel house for owner John Juhl II at 154 Seymour St., $15,000.
• Paul J. Kelly, install 10 windows at 193 South St., $8,000.
• Kevin Kelly, repair front porch at 151 Osborne St., $1,000.
• Erie Construction, reshingle roof over one existing layer for owner Daquan Thomas at 209 N. Marvine Ave., $12,808.
• Elias Xanthas, remodel house at 89-91 Owasco St., $25,000.
• Joseph Salemi, remodel kitchen in apartment 2 and install two windows in apartment 1 at 9 Cross St., $1,900.
• Marc T. Nolan, install 15-feet round above-ground pool at 142 Park Place, $400.
• Lynn Collins, repair side roof at 24-26 Wallace Ave., $600.
• Dana Botindari Construction, repair and reface chimney for owner Jennifer K. Starr at 244 E. Genesee St., $5,000.
• Fingerlakes Exteriors, repair soffit and fascia for owner William L. Ashby at 110 N. Marvine Ave., $3,800.
• Brownie's Property Services, remodel house for owner Lakeview Loan at 18-20 Wheeler St., $4,300.
• Arrow Fence Co., install 200 feet of chain-link fence for owner Joseph A. Donovan at 122 E. Genesee St., $3,000.
• Cannon Pools, install 27-feet round above-ground pool for owner Regina C. Weller at 12 Beach Ave., $4,967.
• J. Godfrey Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Diane O'Donnell at 216-218 Genesee St., $24,500.
• Statewide Restorations, tear off and replace roof for owner Morgan K. Clancy at 25 Elizabeth St., $4,000.
• All Brite Sign & Service, install four attached illuminated "McDonalds" signs for owner McDonalds at 357 Genesee St., $5,000.
• JP Builders, repair rear porch and replace rear sliding glass door for owner Stephen and Bernice Caruana at 58 Oak St., $3,000.
• Fast Signs, install two non-illuminated attached "HR One Payentry" signs for owner Piccollo Properties at 21 Lincoln St., $930.
• Katie M. MacIntryr, install siding and replace front porch at 1 Bellevue Place, $10,000.
• Hoey Land Holdings, repair roof for owner Raymond M. Hoey at 25 Cayuga St., $2,500.
• Applied Keystone Tech, install four free-standing "McDonalds Menu Boards" signs for owner McDonalds Corp. at 198 Grant Ave., $4,000.
• Cecil Patterson, remodel kitchen at 15 Seymour St., $5,000.
• Neth & Sons Inc., tear off andd replace rear flat roof for owner Amerco Real Estate Co. at 256 Genesee St., $21,000.
• Bartolotta Finish Carpentry, remodel dining room, bedroom and living room for owner 425 Grant Ave. LLC at 87 Swift St., $500.
• John W. Hales, tear off and replace roof at 22 S. Hurd Circle, $4,600.
• Eric Austin, repair front porch for owner Nina Colson at 44 Chedell Place, $2,500.
• Linda Ford, install 50 feet of wood privacy fence at 27 Gaylord St., $600.
• Cannon Pools, install 27-feet round above-ground pool for owner Timothy M. Bachman at 53 Lexington Ave., $6,470.
• Vasile Dubovici, install siding at 195-199 Seymour St., $700.
• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., install 67 feet of chain-link fence at 209 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Maureen L. Prall at 54 Capitol St., $7,200.
• Empire Marketing, repair chimney for owner Mario Musso at 15 Liberty St., $1,000.
• Jim Byrne, tear off and replace patio roof for owner Michael Hulik at 112 Grove Ave. Extension, $2,500.
• Jim Byrne, tear off and replace garage roof for owner Joseph Horsford at 56 Maple St., $2,000.
• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Carol L. Atkins at 9 Vandenbosch Ave., $8,434.
• Statewide Restorations, repair roof, siding, stucco for owner Thomas Hitchcock at 145 State St., $10,000.
• Thomas McLean, repair front porch at 50 Aspen St., $400.
• Total Dominance Cleaning & Maintenance, remodel two bedrooms for owner Keith R. Vincent Sr. at 52 Grant Ave., $50.
• Flannigan Roofing, tear off and replace Building 10-11 roof for owner Paul J. Nolan at 12 Roselawn Lane, $5,500.
• Shady Creek Construction, repair front, side and back porches, repair roof over side porch for owner John M. Flummerfelt at 145 Grant Ave., $400.
• Jones Media Group, install deck at 167 Franklin St., $2,000.
• J&L Construction, reshingle roof over one existing layer for owner Patricia H. Johnson at 38 Cayuga St., $3,500.
• William Gonzalez, replace front porch at 23 Liberty St., $1,500.
• Joseph P. Calarco, install 12-by-12-feet shed at 23 S. Marvin Ave., $3,500.
• Vinro Fencing, install 162 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Emily H. Hitchcock at 121 Murray St., $7,152.
• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Joseph M. Vuillemot at 31 Arlington Ave., $11,959.
• Smith's Preservation, install garage and side exterior door and two windows for owner Timothy M. Lardeo at 329 N. Seward Ave., $2,500.
• Zooks Construction, install metal roof over one layer of shingles for owner Patrick J. Burns at 10 Ketchell St., $2,500.
• Robert M. Barber, Repair front and back porches at 48 Nelson St., $500.
• Janie L. Micglire, repair garage at 148 S. Hoopes Ave., $5,000.
• Barbara C. Varney, install 59 feet of wood privacy fence at 20 Anna St., $800.
• Auburn Public Theater, commecial remodel space at 108 Genesee St., $60,000.
• David R. Baim Jr., install 10-by-18-feet deck at 44 Lake Ave., $2,000.
• Vinro Fencing, install 43 feet of wood privacy fence for owner William Merritt at 120 Grant Ave., $1,445.
• Steven Sanders, remodel kitchen, repair front porch and install one interior door at 154 Osborne St., $2,000.
• Dennise Culver, repair roof and install door for owner 30A Capital Group at 36 Bradford St., $150.
• Joe's Pool Shack, install 24-feet round above-ground pool for owner Bonnie L. Leonti at 7 Hillside Terrace, $3,500.