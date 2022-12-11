City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 11, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Nov. 11-20:

• Stacey Jones, install 305 feet of vinyl fence at 116 Grove Ave. Extension, $7,500.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer on garage and lean-to for owner Mary Westcott at 295 Seymour St., $7,800.

• Darrell Mills, install 20 windows at 106 Ross Place, $6,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Donald Taverner at 2 Cady St., $17,000.

• David Wise, install 64 feet of vinyl fence at 29 Mary St., $2,500.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, tear off and replace part of roof for owner J. Michael Joly at 115-117 Franklin St., $2,700.

• Bellavia's Remodleling Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Phyllis Lukowski at 140 Owasco St., $20,000.

• A Best Construction, remodel bathroom and install two doors for owner Shirley Quigley at 112 Dawson Ave., $14,400.

• Fladd Sign Service, install seven single-faced, attached, illuminated "T-Mobile" signs for owner Auburn Associates LLC at 217 Grant Ave., $7,950.

• ASM Builders LLC, build new duplex at 61 Vitale Drive, $150,000.

• ASM Builders LLC, build new duplex at 63 Vitale Drive, $150,000.

• Bud Fuller General Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner RE Complete LLC at 5 Elm St., $4,000.

• Jeffrey Lawrence, build garage at 2 Meadowbrook Drive, $11,600.

• Theodore Leader, remodel kitchen and bathroom, install metal roof over existing layer and 11 windows for owner Robert Pelc at 59 Fleming St., $20,000.

• Brian Kalet, remodel house at 2 Aspen St., $2,000.

