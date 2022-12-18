City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 18, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Nov. 21-Dec. 4:

• LS Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof with metal for owner Milton A. and Rebecca Testa at 40 West St., $21,900.

• Ferro Property Services, install door for owner JBJ Real Property LLC at 119 Genesee St., $1,800.

• Raymond Hoey, repair porch and remodel apartment at 25 Cayuga St., $15,000.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace garage roof for owner Robert Napoli at 95 Hamilton Ave, $4,500.

• Borrell Construction Service LLC, install 10 windows and tear off and replace porch roof for owner Jay Bonilla at 36 Aspen St., $13,000.

• Breezy Acres, install shed for owner David Verdi at 8 Boyle Ave., $5,900.

• Upstate Residential Remodeling, drywall bedroom for owner Debra Brazee at 245 S. Seward Ave., $1,200.

• JD Statewide Restorations LLC, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Alicia Procino at 50 Wilbur Ave., $10,000.

• Ross Baker, repair roof at 202-204 Grant Ave., $10,000.

• Blue Collar Roofers, tear off and replace roof for owner First Decision Homes LLC at 51 Capitol St., $28,000.

• Turner Masonry, remodel exterior concrete and steel staircase for owner Chandrika Patel at 255 Grant Ave., $10,500.

• Kevin Zimmerman, install metal roof over existing layer for owner James Swartwood at 49 Case Ave., $15,000.

• Erica Iantuono, install shed at 128 South St., $2,000.

• CAP Cayuga/Seneca, remodel house at 136 Clark St., $10,000.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…