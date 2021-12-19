City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 19, 2021

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Nov. 15-30:

• Mark A. Fritz, install shed at 8 Lorraine Ave., $5,000.

• Romano Repairs, repair existing front porch and tear off and rebuild rear porch at 21 Maple St, and tear off and replace three porches at 25 Maple St. for owner Owasco Outlet Properties at 21-25 Maple St., $20,000.

• Romano Repairs, demolish side wheelchair ramp for owner Owasco Outlet Properties at 1 Franklin St., $2,500.

• Terrance Maloney Sr., tear off and replace roof at 53 Pulaski St., $11,000.

• Elite Electrical, remodel house for owner Jami Baker at 25 Peacock St., $20,000.

• Leyroy Coblentz, repair roof on carriage house and tear off and replace roof and install new spindles on front porch for owner Fairchild Apartments LLC at 5 Grover St., $12,000.

• Rocky Road Construction & Renovation, install siding and 10 windows and remodel bathroom and kitchen for owner Patricia M. Kelley at 131 Standart Ave., $20,000.

• Adrian L. Humphrey, remodel kitchen and living room at 8 Orchard Ave., $2,000.

• Thomas Longley, demolish and replace shed at 17 Center St., $5,100.

• Marcial D. Albino, install four windows at 242 S. Hoopes Ave., $800.

• Almir Karabegovic, demolish shed for owner Key Bank National Assocation at 78 South St., $2,000.

• Jeramie Romeo, repair fence for owner Donna Wise at 297 Seymour St., $585.

• Randy Jackson, remodel house at 19 Grove Ave., $8,000.

• LS Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owners Jeffrey and Veronica Maunder at 43 Grover St., $9,900.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Norma Thompson at 31 Case Ave., $8,000.

• Double K Construction LLC, install new fence for owner Temple315 LLC at 208 State St., $2,400.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owners Deanne J. Bourne and Douglas W. Draper, as trustees, at 30 Maple St., $9,500.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install 14 windows for owner Jeremy L. Smelski at 7 Sherwood St, $6,040.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, tear off and replace roof for owner Genesee Garden Associates at 112 Seymour St., $34,000.

• Sherryl Tamburrino, tear off and replace porch roof at 17 Chase St., $500.

• Kevin D. Keysor, install above-ground pool at 39 Wall St., $130.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install five windows for owner Timothy M. McNabb at 92 Standart Ave., $4,733.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Frances Visconte Barker at 138 Osborne St., $7,500.

• Aaron Brahney, remodel bathroom at 23 Augustus St., $500.

• Spicers Greenways Construction LLC, repair front porch for owner Matthew J. Nord at 68 Ross St., $5,000.

• Robert G. Youngs, install shingles on roof over existing layer at 7 Wheeler St., $6,500.

• Rachel Jenkins, replace front steps at 23 Morris St., $300.

