City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 20, 2020

Deposit Photos

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Nov. 14-:

• Anthony J. Lupo, take down and replace awning over front window at 6 Walnut St., $1,800.

• Marilyn R. Nesbit, remodel bathroom at 11 Augustus St., $3,500.

• Zachary J. Maneri, repair car port at 72 Walnut St., $500.

• Catherine Didion, install shed at 153 South St., $3,000.

• Deborah Mead, remove and replace rear porch roof with metal and gutters at 9 Linn Ave., $5,839.

• NP Structures LLC, kitchen remodel for owner Willard G. Schwarting at 5-7 Steel St., $4,500.

• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner Daniel C. Walter at 77 Pulsifer Drive, $21,684.

• Barbara Jean Blake, install front door and three windows at 46 Jefferson St., $225.

• Andrew Bishop, remodel house at 84 Grant Ave., $6,000.

• ABC Cayuga, commercial remodel for Play Space at 98-104 North St., $14,000.

• Jennifer M. Lepak, install five windows at 51 Metcalf Drive, $1,300.

• Donald Helmer, re-shingle roof over one existing layer for owner Emily Zatizabal at 15-17 Mary St., $10,000.

• Austin Shuster, install ramp for owner Virginia Rury at 120 S. Seward Ave.

• Grillo Companies Inc., install attached, illuminated "Metro by T-Mobile" sign at 9 E. Genesee St., $17,162.

• Douglas Clarkson II, install siding in rear corner of structure at 25 Catlin St., $500.

• Jason D. Keys, remodel house and install shed at 6-8 Mary St., $2,000.

• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Bridget I. Prouix at 239 E. Genesee St.,  $14,000.

• United Refining Co. Of Pa, install free-standing, two-faced, illuminated sign and four single-faced, attached, illuminated canopy signs at 134 State St., $11,025.

• Kevin W. Button, remodel house at 310 State St., $20,000.

• JRMO LLC, repair/replace steps at 5 Frederick St., $375.

• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity, install shed at 108 Standart Ave., $4,000.

• Timothy Reilly, tear off and replace roof for owner Deborah M. Cruz at 38 Orchard St., $10,000.

• Goodman Family Partnership, replace Rent-A-Center sign at 89 Genesee St., $4,500.

• Cody J Blaisdell, tear off and replace roof at 5 Perrine St., $12,500.

• Jerry L. Coe, tear off and replace roof at 57-59 E Genesee St., $29,967.

• Todd Etchison, tear off and replace roof at 6-10 Paul St., $8,500.

