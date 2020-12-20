City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 20, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Nov. 14-:

• Anthony J. Lupo, take down and replace awning over front window at 6 Walnut St., $1,800.

• Marilyn R. Nesbit, remodel bathroom at 11 Augustus St., $3,500.

• Zachary J. Maneri, repair car port at 72 Walnut St., $500.

• Catherine Didion, install shed at 153 South St., $3,000.

• Deborah Mead, remove and replace rear porch roof with metal and gutters at 9 Linn Ave., $5,839.

• NP Structures LLC, kitchen remodel for owner Willard G. Schwarting at 5-7 Steel St., $4,500.

• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner Daniel C. Walter at 77 Pulsifer Drive, $21,684.

• Barbara Jean Blake, install front door and three windows at 46 Jefferson St., $225.

• Andrew Bishop, remodel house at 84 Grant Ave., $6,000.

• ABC Cayuga, commercial remodel for Play Space at 98-104 North St., $14,000.

• Jennifer M. Lepak, install five windows at 51 Metcalf Drive, $1,300.