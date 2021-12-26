City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 26, 2021

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 1-12:

• Superior Quality and Designs, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Ross E. Ciaburri at 55 Union St., $1,044.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows for owner Tammi M. Jupin at 53 Metcalf Drive, $3,621.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 15 windows for owners Barbara and Stanislaw Rybczyk at 16 Crescent Ave., $17,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install five windows for owner Robert Gleason at 13 Peacock St., $3,353.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install four windows for owner Pamela Thomas at 47 Clymer St.,, $7,274.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install one window for owner Bryan T. Indelicato at 404 S. Seward Ave., $5,219.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 13 windows for owner John Menotti at 90 Perrine St., $13,013.

• City Of Auburn, remodel locker room at 150 N. Division St., $4,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Susan C. Lalonde at 109 N. Hoopes Ave., $22,400.

• Melissa Slater, install two windows at 108 Standart Ave., $500.

• Joseph Alivero, install vinyle fence at 100 Frances St., $1,800.

C. Michael Exteriors, install two windows for owner Jeffrey L. Thurston at 9 Aiken Drive, $3,983.

Upstate Paving LLC, retaining wall for owner John T. Locastro at 248 S. Hoopes Ave, $5,000.

Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace garage roof for owner Julie Wood at 7 Evans St., $4,000.

Brett Tracy II, remodel house for owner Toni Tracy at 7 West St., $2,000.

BILIN GAO, replace rooted wood and fix steps on porch at 1 Delevan St., $300.

RJP Interiors Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Jason Jayne at 27 Sheridan St., $3,000.

RJP Interiors Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner James R. Sochia Jr. at 21 Bradford St., $2,500.

Bellavia's Remodeling Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Karen M. Henry at 166 N. Fulton St., $18,000.

Baliva & Sos Construction, install siding on top half of house for owner Mary P. McCarthy at 249 S. Hoopes Ave., $16,000.

Peachy Builders, tear off and replace roof and install siding for owner Dale L. Elster at 27 Park Ave., $30,000.

Bianco Plumbing & Heating LLC, remodel house for owner Steve Bianco at 34 Lansing St., $5,000.

Auburn Public Theater Inc., install free-standing, non-illuminated sign and marquee at 108 Genesee St., $3,660.

Allied Sign Company, install one attached non-illuminated sign and one free-standing, non-illuminated sign for owner David Gillespie at 177 North St., $4,800.

