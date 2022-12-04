City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 4, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 31:-Nov. 10

• Robert Gauthier, repair porch at 5 Adams St., $500.

• Dana Botindar, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner NIKO 2009 LLC at 113 Lansing St., $10,000.

• Top Tier Roofing LLC, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Richard Lusk at 128 S. Seward Ave., $9,800.

• Roberta Tenney, tear off and replace roof at 61 Grant Ave., $10,000.

• Michael Murray, remodel kitchen at 54 Elizabeth St., $10,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Christopher Bailer at 303 Mcintosh Drive, $7,865.

• Cian Hoey, repair siding at 18 Seymour St., $200.

• BHJ Properties LLC remodel house at 16 Miller St., $25,000.

• Charles Greene, repair garage at 42 Hoffman St., $2,000.

• John Tomandl, repair fascia for owner Pamela Cushing at 36 Seymour St., $500.

• John Tomandl, remodel house for owner Show Place LLC at 141 Ross St. Extension, $8,000.00

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install storm door for owner Jessie Mazzeo at 28 Charles St., $1,100.

• Jonathan Morris, install new porch roof and posts at 106 Dunning Ave., $600.

• R. Peluso Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Cerro Enterprises LLC at 26 Elizabeth St., $6,000.

• All In Roofing & Construction, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Adam Santana at 117 S. Fulton St., $10,000.

• All In Roofing & Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner CAPFLOW CAPITAL LLC at 9 E. Genesee St., $8,600.

• Metal by Marion, re-roof for owner Cakubarek Properties LLC at 351 Genesee St., $10,000.

• Christian & Missionary, demolish residential structure at 612-630 N. Seward Ave., $40,000.

• MCE Construction, install partial metal roof over existing for owner Heidi Nightengale at 140 Cottage St., $2,000.

• Parsons-Mackenna Construction Co. Inc., buildout of unfinished Play Space for owner ABC Cayuga Inc. at 100 North St., $57,300.

• Upstate Residential Remodeling, repair porch with new steps for owner Nicole Keller at 55 Maple St., $1,000.

• Michael Ferro, tear off and replace roof at 13 Canoga St., $15,000.

• JD Statewide Restorations LLC install metal roof over existing layer for owner David Gillespie at 177 North St., $7,000.

• David Carr, repair porch at 136 E. Genesee St., $200.

• A Best Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Shirley Quigley at 112 Dawson Ave., $23,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, repair part of roof for owner Patsy Picciano at 80 E. Genesee St., $1,300.00

• Quig K & B LLC, remodel bathroom for owner Paul Lynch at 54 Kensington Ave., $9,000.

• Penny David, install porch at 140 Prospect St., $2,000.

• Summer Signs & Designs LLC, install attached, single-faced, illuminated "Auburn smoke show & convenience" sign for owner Salvatore and Linda D. Vitalee at 33 Columbus St., $1,200.

• Michael Dennis, repair porches and install roof over one and install one exterior door at 32 Orchard St., $100.

• John Tomandl, remodel house for owner William Alberry at 36 Morris St., $3,500.

• Alex Guariglia, replace ceiling at 14 Frazee St., $1,000.

