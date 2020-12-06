City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 6, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Nov. 14-:

• Matthew Salemi Jr., tear off and replace roof at 9 McMaster St., $9,000.

• Denise Bulger, install shed at 35 Locust St., $3,700.

• John Graney, repair front porch at 50 Frances St., $2,500.

• James E. Main Jr., remodel bedroom at 64 Lansing St. $1,000.

• Nestor Ortiz, tear off and replace roof at 4 Beach Ave., $45,569.

• Amber L. Keehfus, tear off and replace roof and remove two chimneys at 34 Elizabeth St., $21,855.

• Stephen Bazarnik Jr., tear off and replace roof at 71 Washington St., $10,000.

• Chris Dominick, install 50 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Peter J. Maywalt at 38 Foote St., $350.

• Mike Ferro, repair front porch for owner David Quinzi at 15-17 Densmore Ave., $2,000.

• Sergio Bellavia, tear off and replace roof for owner Leonard C. Copes Sr. at 84 E. Genesee St., $29,000.

• Salvatore J. Giangreco, replace four windows at 81 N. Lewis St., $2,675.