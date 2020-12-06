City of Auburn building permits: Dec. 6, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Nov. 14-:
• Matthew Salemi Jr., tear off and replace roof at 9 McMaster St., $9,000.
• Denise Bulger, install shed at 35 Locust St., $3,700.
• John Graney, repair front porch at 50 Frances St., $2,500.
• James E. Main Jr., remodel bedroom at 64 Lansing St. $1,000.
• Nestor Ortiz, tear off and replace roof at 4 Beach Ave., $45,569.
• Amber L. Keehfus, tear off and replace roof and remove two chimneys at 34 Elizabeth St., $21,855.
• Stephen Bazarnik Jr., tear off and replace roof at 71 Washington St., $10,000.
• Chris Dominick, install 50 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Peter J. Maywalt at 38 Foote St., $350.
• Mike Ferro, repair front porch for owner David Quinzi at 15-17 Densmore Ave., $2,000.
• Sergio Bellavia, tear off and replace roof for owner Leonard C. Copes Sr. at 84 E. Genesee St., $29,000.
• Salvatore J. Giangreco, replace four windows at 81 N. Lewis St., $2,675.
• Sherri A. Doney, remodel house at 100 Owasco St., $19,000.
• Sal Bellavia, install 15 windows, siding, four exterior doors, repair rear and front steps for owner Home Headquarters Inc. at 89 Walnut St., $20,000.
• Antonino Bartolotta, remodel room at 182 E. Genesee St., $7,000.
• Peter O'Kussick, replace chain-link fence with wood privacy fence at 120 Chapman Ave., $500.
• Karen A. Bartlett-Morse, tear off and replace roof at 167 E. Genesee St., $14,539.
• David E. Chase, remodel kitchen and dining rooms at 9 Frazee St., $3,500.
• Albert E. Deforge, tear off and replace roof at 149 Cottage St., $12,800.
• James Brazee, tear off and replace roof at 154 Perrine St., $10,000.
• Christopher A. Mehl, tear off and replace roof and replace five windows at 1 Morris St., $3,000.
• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner Bobbi Toole at 39 Lexington Ave., $12,000.
• Ronald Jacobs, remodel house at 3 Perrine St., $5,000.
