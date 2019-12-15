The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owners Philip and Vincenta Gordon at 63 Hamilton Ave., $9,000.
• Christopher Wood, install 6-by-10-feet deck at 365 N. Hoopes Ave., $1,200.
• Four Seasons Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Amanda J. Tallcot at 65 Perrine St., $7,000.
• Elite Electric Contractors LLC, remodel hallway and install four windows for owner Bank of American NA at 31 S. Lewis St., $250.
• Chrisanntha Construction Corp., construct new 14,400-square-foot commercial building for owner James Iwanicki at 251 North St. $2,400,000.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Margaret Molloy at 19 Burt Ave., $4,000.
• Scott Sweeney Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner Richard Parisi at 205-207 Perrine Ave., $10,000.
• Empire Construction of CNY LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner James J. Scala at 6 Vandenbosch Ave., $4,500.
• Steps Plus, replace front steps for owner Morrell Living Trust at 64 Cayuga St., $2,000.
• Santelli Lumber Co. Inc., building 3,792-square-foot commercial addition for owner James V. Spano Container at 277 North St., $100,000.
• Clarke Sprayfoam and Drywall, replace front porch for owner Tonya K. Currier at 50 Cayuga St., $900.
• Phillip Rusher, install steps at 118 E. Genesee St., $500.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Dorothy I. Abbott at 135 Quill Ave., $27,000.
• Robin R. Maurillo, remodel kitchen at 5 Henry Drive, $1,800.
• Mike Poorman Contracting Inc., remodel bathroom for owner Michael S. Poorman at 25 Leavenworth Ave., $3,000.
You have free articles remaining.
• Brownie's Property Services, repair back left roof for owner HSBC Bank USA NA at 25 Peacock St., $200.
• Jennifer L. Weaver-Troyan, remodel two bedrooms at 52 N. Lewis St., $1,000.
• Donald Treat, replace front porch for owners James and Susan Barker at 94 N. Fulton St., $9,160.
• Evener Contracting Services, repair roof for owner William R. Cunningham at 43 Perry St., $400.
• John Juhl Construction, remodel kitchen and bathroom for owner Brendan M. Grillo at 125 North St., $4,000.
• John Juhl Construction, commercial roof for owner William Gentilcore at 69 Wall St., $1,500.
• Handy Skills by Mr. Mills, replace front porch for owner James P. Anderegg at 18 Tuxill Square, $6,000.
• Ashley Mirrer, tear off and replace roof at 75 Bradford St., $400.
• Lois Brazak, install shed at 9 Steel St., $1.
• Gromedico LLC, remodel house for owner Adrian Humphrey at 126 Cottage St., $15,000.
• GDR Transport LLC, build 11-by-24-feet garage for owner Derek H. Harold at 78 Clymer St., $6,500.
• C&R General Contracting, remodel house for owner Pyramid Auto Group Inc. at 29 Orchard St., $5,000.
• Jonathan Cramer, repair front porch at 36 Walnut St., $1,000.
• Jason Hastings, install 12-by-8-feet shed at 129 Owasco St., $2,800.
• William J. Bodner, remodel bathroom, kitchen and one bedroom at 65 Seymour St., $3,000.
• Mike Poorman Contracting Inc., remodel bathroom at 1 Linn Ave., $52.