The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 25-Feb. 1:

• Handy Skills by Mr. Mills, interior demolition and renovation for a bagel shop for owner Caddyshack Properties LLC at 103-105 Genesee St., $75,000.

• William Boyd, remodel house for owner KeyBank at 176 Van Anden St., $5,000.

• Window World of Syracuse, install eight windows for owner George Murray at 103 Wall St., $4,000.

• We Build CNY, remodel house for owner QTS Management & Leasing Inc. at 48 Augustus St., $20,000.

• Kim Quigley, remodel house for owner Margalit Amkie at 35 Mary St., $4,000.

• North Star Roofing, remodel kitchen for owner Mary France at 55 Wall St., $21,050.

• Baliva & Sons Construction, remodel kitchen for owner Nancy Diego at 16 Lakehurst Drive, $12,000.

• Flaherty Masonry Inc., install one garage door for owner Beatrice O'Hora at 157 South St., $2,000.

• North Country Building LLC, remodel living room for owner Mary DiSanto at 37 Barber St., $8,500.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…