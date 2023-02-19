The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Feb. 2-9:
• George Bliss, install two doors at 21 Washington St., $500.
• Woodford Bros. Inc., repair foundation and level garage floor for owner Carol Ann Dodge at 8 Standart Ave., $18,600.
• Thomas Banach, front porch steps for owner Paul Telvock at 276 Seymour St., $175.
• Louise Morrissey, remodel kitchen for owner Ann Testa at 21 Jarvis St., $5,000.
• Mark Stopyra, repair siding and carport roof at 105 Perrine St., $3,000.
• South Seneca Vinyl LLC, install 15 windows for owner Zachary Thomas at 9 Beach Ave., $5,300.
• PEEC Properties LLC, repair roof and flashing at 82 Orchard St., $2,000.
• Tomandl Services, remodel house for owner KMFB Properties LLC at 45 Logan St., $10,000.
• Stephen Meyers, install shed at 312 N. Marvine Ave., $5,713.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Barbara Collins at 178 N. Herman Ave., $5,800.
