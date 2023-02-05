The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 16-:

• Duty & Integrity Real Property Services LLC, remodel two bedrooms for owner Jessica Soule at 38 Jarvis St., $9,000.

Helmer Construction, repair porch roof for owner QT Enterprises Inc. at 2 Howard St., $2,000.

Ferrandino & Son Inc., demolish building for owner Twas Properties LLC at 176 Grant Ave., $50,000.

Ilcu Vasile, repair porch and drywall and install 17 windows for owner Jeanne Bishop at 116-118 Washington St., $7,000.

Metropolitan Signs, install attached, illuminated "Local Storage Group" sign for owner Washington Street Auburn Genesee Street LLC at 361 Genesee St., $8,790.00

Allied Sign Co., install three attached "Valvoline Instant Oil Change" signs for owner Valvoline LLC at 116 Grant Ave., $12,000.

Beardsley Design Associates, commercial remodel at 64 South St., $300,000.

Michael Strecker, commercial remodel at 131 E. Genesee St., $500.

