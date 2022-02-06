City of Auburn building permits: Feb. 6, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 1-23:

• Kathleen Lipfert, remodel kitchen at 106 N. Hoopes Ave., $3,000.

• Michael L. Bush, tear off and replace roof at 16 James St., $10,000.

• Chastity Jackson, remodel house at 9 Hoffman St., $14,000.

• James and Lori Nervina, install new deck at 72 Arlington Ave., $5,000.

• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity, tear off and replace roof at 3 Madison Ave., $7,000.

• McDonalds Corp., install attached, illuminated sign at 198 Grant Ave., $11,000.

• John Conway, soffit and fascia repair at 8-10 Holley St., $1,000.

• Timothy O'Connell, demolish house for owner city of Auburn at 6 Barber St., $15,000.

• Brandon Murphy, remodel bathroom at 71 Lake Ave., $1,200.

• John Stevens, reshingle roof over existing layer, remove chimney and two interior closets at 57 Washington St., $100.

• Daniel P. Fitzgerald, install five windows, kitchen cabinets and flooring at 60-62 Steel St., $10,000.

• Michael G. Graney, tear off and replace roof and repair interior water damage at 12 Washington St., $6,919.

• Joseph Bartolotta, remodel kitchen at 90 Lake Ave., $20,000.

• Martin Blumer, remodel bathroom for ownersJohn L. and Emily Herrling at 3 Koenig Court, $5,000.

• George A. Lorenzo, install ramp at 106 Mary St., $3,300.

• David W. Porter, repair roof at 246 Seymour St., $19,999.

• John Petrosino, install 11 windows at 15-17 Perry St., $9,999.

• Christine E. Kleiber, tear off and replace roof at 110 Walnut St., $21,708.

• Kenneth E. Davis, install siding at 18 Benham Ave., $12,000.

• Scott Banks, tear off and replace roof at 31 Chapman Ave., $16,961.

• Mary Lou Kosters, tear off and replace roof at 27 Cross St., $38,772.

• Eugene Peek, tear off and replace roof for owner Lisa A. Webster at 106 Washington St., $10,000.

• Jerry L. Sylvester Jr., remodel house at 254 Seymour St., $20,000.

• Eric Caster, remodel kitchen and one bathroom at 6 Aurelius Ave., $6,500.

• Mark A. Vieira, remodel house at 19 Jefferson St., $19,000.

• Robert R. Quimby, tear off and replace roof at 60 Elizabeth St., $12,943.

• Sara Smith, remodel house at 57 Wall St., $5,000.

• Cayuga Phoenix Properties LLC, install attached, single-faced, non-illuminated sign at 2 South St., $375.

• Jared M. Georgi, install six windows at 9 Kearney Ave., $8,150.

• Timothy R. Stafford, install 19 windows at 31 Standart Ave., $20,475.

• George Kushaney, install siding at 353 Clark St., $12,000.

