City of Auburn building permits: Feb. 7, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31:

• Dennis Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Carroll Living Trust at 58-60 Cayuga St., $4,000.

• Matt Hoadley, commercial remodel for owner Nick's Ride 4 Friends Inc. at 13 Chapel St., $900,000.

• Michael Jones, remodel house at 51 Cayuga St., $10,000.

• Clarke Sprayfoam & Drywall, commercial remodel for owner Britches LLC at 192 State St., $30,000.

• St. Lukes Church, install free-standing, single-faced, illuminated sign at 25 Seminary Ave., $8,000.

• John F. Tomandl, reshingle roof for owner Marion Condes at 22 Orchard St., $1,500.

• Michael T. and Margaret Vasco, remodel kitchen at 419 S. Seward Ave., $9,000.

• Ronald Starusnak, install siding and one window at 18-20 Wheeler St., $500.

• Caren A. Dawson, tear off and replace roof at 2 Rochester St., $15,000.

• Diamon Construction & Management, remodel house for owner Paul Benk Benk Holdings LLC at 1 Lawton Ave., $40,000.