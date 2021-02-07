City of Auburn building permits: Feb. 7, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31:
• Dennis Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Carroll Living Trust at 58-60 Cayuga St., $4,000.
• Matt Hoadley, commercial remodel for owner Nick's Ride 4 Friends Inc. at 13 Chapel St., $900,000.
• Michael Jones, remodel house at 51 Cayuga St., $10,000.
• Clarke Sprayfoam & Drywall, commercial remodel for owner Britches LLC at 192 State St., $30,000.
• St. Lukes Church, install free-standing, single-faced, illuminated sign at 25 Seminary Ave., $8,000.
• John F. Tomandl, reshingle roof for owner Marion Condes at 22 Orchard St., $1,500.
• Michael T. and Margaret Vasco, remodel kitchen at 419 S. Seward Ave., $9,000.
• Ronald Starusnak, install siding and one window at 18-20 Wheeler St., $500.
• Caren A. Dawson, tear off and replace roof at 2 Rochester St., $15,000.
• Diamon Construction & Management, remodel house for owner Paul Benk Benk Holdings LLC at 1 Lawton Ave., $40,000.
• Elizabeth E. Flinn-Brown, remodel house at 310 Clark St., $5,000.
• Auburn Associates LLC, install attached, single-faced, illuminated "Aldi" sign at 217 Grant Ave., $8,000.
• Woodford Brothers, replace basement support beam for owner Michael J. Bennett at 60 Seymour St., $3,080.
• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof for owner Catherine F. O'Hora at 155 Seymour St., $18,001.
• Scott Ripley, install siding for owner Ann T. Landers at 118 Franklin St., $2,000.
• John Hurd, remodel house at 71 Chapman Ave., $1,000.
• Custom Construction, install front-steps railing for owner Glen E. Hill at 176 Van Anden St., $275.
• Jeffrey Howard, remodel house at 20 Venice St., $20,000.
• George Catalano, install pellet stove at 96 Cottage St., $250.
• Edward J. Plis, remodel kitchen and install 17 windows at 62 Union St., $5,200.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., remodel house at 225 N. Seward Ave., $12,475.
• Kassis Superior Signs, install two attached, single-faced, illuminated signs for owner WST33 LLC at 161 Genesee St., $7,000.
• Ilcu Vasile, install one window and one exterior door for owner Michael L. DeRosa at 7 S. Marvine Ave., $1,200.
• Hammond & Irving Inc, build pole barn for storage at 254 North St., $30,462.
• Kanga Roofing, install metal roof on barn and front porch and siding for owner Daniel Cushing at 159 Franklin St., $33,550.