 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Auburn building permits: Feb. 7, 2021

City of Auburn building permits: Feb. 7, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Work tools
Deposit Photos

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31:

• Dennis Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Carroll Living Trust at 58-60 Cayuga St., $4,000.

• Matt Hoadley, commercial remodel for owner Nick's Ride 4 Friends Inc. at 13 Chapel St., $900,000.

• Michael Jones, remodel house at 51 Cayuga St., $10,000.

• Clarke Sprayfoam & Drywall, commercial remodel for owner Britches LLC at 192 State St., $30,000.

• St. Lukes Church, install free-standing, single-faced, illuminated sign at 25 Seminary Ave., $8,000.

• John F. Tomandl, reshingle roof for owner Marion Condes at 22 Orchard St., $1,500.

• Michael T. and Margaret Vasco, remodel kitchen at 419 S. Seward Ave., $9,000.

• Ronald Starusnak, install siding and one window at 18-20 Wheeler St., $500.

• Caren A. Dawson, tear off and replace roof at 2 Rochester St., $15,000.

• Diamon Construction & Management, remodel house for owner Paul Benk Benk Holdings LLC at 1 Lawton Ave., $40,000.

• Elizabeth E. Flinn-Brown, remodel house at 310 Clark St., $5,000.

• Auburn Associates LLC, install attached, single-faced, illuminated "Aldi" sign at 217 Grant Ave., $8,000.

• Woodford Brothers, replace basement support beam for owner Michael J. Bennett at 60 Seymour St., $3,080.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof for owner Catherine F. O'Hora at 155 Seymour St., $18,001.

• Scott Ripley, install siding for owner Ann T. Landers at 118 Franklin St., $2,000.

• John Hurd, remodel house at 71 Chapman Ave., $1,000.

• Custom Construction, install front-steps railing for owner Glen E. Hill at 176 Van Anden St., $275.

• Jeffrey Howard, remodel house at 20 Venice St., $20,000.

• George Catalano, install pellet stove at 96 Cottage St., $250.

• Edward J. Plis, remodel kitchen and install 17 windows at 62 Union St., $5,200.

• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., remodel house at 225 N. Seward Ave., $12,475.

• Kassis Superior Signs, install two attached, single-faced, illuminated signs for owner WST33 LLC at 161 Genesee St., $7,000.

• Ilcu Vasile, install one window and one exterior door for owner Michael L. DeRosa at 7 S. Marvine Ave., $1,200.

• Hammond & Irving Inc, build pole barn for storage at 254 North St., $30,462.

• Kanga Roofing, install metal roof on barn and front porch and siding for owner Daniel Cushing at 159 Franklin St., $33,550.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News