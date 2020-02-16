City of Auburn building permits: Feb. 16, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Tom Albanese, commercial remodel of two bathrooms and hallway for owner Unity House of Cayuga at 31 Market St., $12,400.
• Fingerlakes Fish, add new 40-by-50 feet and 40-by-100-feet pre-engineered metal building onto existing structure at 4022 Technology Park Blvd., $460,000.
• Iris Koester, install four interior doors at 27 Holley St., $300.
• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof for owner Auburn First Church of God at 90 Garrow St., $23,839.
• Rich & Gardner Construction, commercial remodel existing space for owner East Hill Medical Center at 13 N. Fulton St., $260,000.
• KMFB Properties LLC, remodel kitchen at 43 Hamilton Ave., $9,500.
• Auburn Siding, Window & Door, install siding for owner Jean M. Wiseman at 71 Frances St., $13,000.
• Leo B. Warren, remodel bathroom at 6 Capitol St., $1,200.
• Dale Massi, Repair existing side porch for owner Auburn Ventures LLC at 77 Columbus St., $10,000.
• Brenda Coleman, remodel house at 8 Washington St., $10,000.
• Mark Hamlin, install in-ground 16-by-32 feet pool, 96 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner John M. Baumes at 1 N. Hurd Circle, $20,000.
• DelloStritto Property Services, install two windows for owner Dale Baker at 27 Washington St., $1,000.
• Nolan Block LLC, commercial remodel at 41-53 Genesee St., $15,000.
• Jamie Carr, commercial remodel for owner Nicholas J. Varno at 23 Mary St., $7,000.
• Comfort Window Co., install four windows for owner Kimberly Rossi and 29 S. Marvine Ave., $1,455.
• Comfort Window Co., install one window for owner Charles A. Humphrey at 78 Standart Ave., $900.
• Comfort Window Co., install 11 windows for owner Angelina Giancoloa at 2 Foote St., $12,244.
• Comfort Window Co., install three windows for owner Christine L. Palmer at 8 Scammell Ave., $1,617.
• Elizabeth E. Flinn-Brown, remodel house at 310 Clark St., $8,000.