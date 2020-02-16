City of Auburn building permits: Feb. 16, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits:

• Tom Albanese, commercial remodel of two bathrooms and hallway for owner Unity House of Cayuga at 31 Market St., $12,400.

• Fingerlakes Fish, add new 40-by-50 feet and 40-by-100-feet pre-engineered metal building onto existing structure at 4022 Technology Park Blvd., $460,000.

• Iris Koester, install four interior doors at 27 Holley St., $300.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof for owner Auburn First Church of God at 90 Garrow St., $23,839.

• Rich & Gardner Construction, commercial remodel existing space for owner East Hill Medical Center at 13 N. Fulton St., $260,000.

• KMFB Properties LLC, remodel kitchen at 43 Hamilton Ave., $9,500.

• Auburn Siding, Window & Door, install siding for owner Jean M. Wiseman at 71 Frances St., $13,000.

• Leo B. Warren, remodel bathroom at 6 Capitol St., $1,200.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Dale Massi, Repair existing side porch for owner Auburn Ventures LLC at 77 Columbus St., $10,000.

• Brenda Coleman, remodel house at 8 Washington St., $10,000.