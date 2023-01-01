 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 1, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 5-13:

• MCE Construction, remodel hallway for owner Chastity Jackson at 9 Hoffman St., $3,700.

• Rose Ruta, install 162 feet of wood fence at 26 Van Patten St., $2,000.00

• Juhl Cos., reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Fingerlakes Rental Prop LLC at 16 Nelson St., $8,500.

• Grass Ninjas Inc., install 40 feet of wood fence for owner Kyle Earl at 3 Swift St., $3,000.

• A & M Graphics Inc., install single-faced, attached, illuminated sign for owner Seminary Commons LLC at 25 Seminary St., $3,850.

• A & M Graphics Inc., install attached, non-illuminated "Mane and Wigs" sign for owner 81 Genesee Street LLC at 81 Genesee St., $200.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install 14 windows for owner Seamus Rhodes at 116 Chapman Ave., $6,800.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, tear off and replace roof for owner Bruce Purdy at 82 Swift St., $12,000.

• Royal Fiberglass Pools of NY Inc., install inground pool for owner Joseph Villano at 213 N. Marvine Ave., $52,000.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Dayna Behme at 18 Lake Ave., $10,000.

• Metal by Marion, tear off one roof layer and reshingle for owner Lorraine Bratek at 298 Seymour St., $2,000.

• BK Home Services, new door and drywall for upstairs apartment for owner Kevin Keysor at 39 Wall St., $10,000.

• Connor Fence Co., install 216 feet of vinyl fence for owner Scott Hesse at 44 Mary St., $10,500.

• Connor Fence Co., install fence for owner Daniel Cushing at 159 Franklin St., $1,200.

• Ferro Property Services, replace porch decking for owner Daniel Fleischman at 156 South St., $1,500.

• Ferro Property Services, replace porch decking and install 23 windows for owner Alexander Vanderpool at 3 Elizabeth St., $10,000.

• Ferro Property Services, repair eave for owner Seward House Museum at 33 South St., $12,000.

