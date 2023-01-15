City of Auburn building permits: Jan.15, 2023

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 24-29:

• Jessica Noreault, repair retaining wall and install siding at 104 Chapman Ave., $8,000.

• Sam Buttaro, roof overhang/awning at 30 E. Genesee St., $3,000.

• Lynda Woodman, replace steps and install 71 feet of fence at 6 Derby Ave., $500.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 21 windows for owner Jessi Menotti at 116 Owasco St., $19,868.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install five windows for owner Tracey Leonard (FKN Pickard) at 88 York St., $6,176.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install four windows for owner Scott Thomas at 7 Norma Drive, $2,046.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows for owner Gerald Wiggins at 38 Seneca Parkway, $2,959.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows and two doors for owner Harley Collard at 33 Case Ave., $8,136.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install four windows and one door for owner Linda Anthony at 13 Anderson Circle, $10,500.00

• William Ward, repair porch roof at 62 South St., $800.

• Window World of Syracuse LLC, install 23 windows for owner Crude Consultants LLC at 3 Holley St., $14,689.

• Comfort Systems, install four lavatories, two urinals and four water closets for owner Wegmans Food Market Inc. at 1 Loop Road, $85,000.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…