City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 17, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 12 to Jan. 8:
• C. Michael Exteriors, install siding and four windows for owner James M. Dolan at 21 Silver Ave., $22,000.
• Home Depot, tear off and replace roof for owner Joan Komanecky at 44 Prospect St., $9,000.
• Balivia & Sons, install siding and four windows for owner Ted C. Martin at 120 Norris Ave.
• David L Warrick, remodel kitchen at 51 Wall St., $400.
• Comfort Windows, install four windows for owner Scott W. Weller at 12 Beach Ave., $3,345.
• Comfort Windows, install three windows and one door for owner Karl Traynor at 39 Mary St., $1,332.
• Comfort Windows, install seven windows for owner Linda Kukiela at 85 Perrine St., $4,736.
• Comfort Windows, install eight windows for owner Kevin J. Burns at 2 Jarvis St., $3,411.
• Comfort Windows, install one window for owner Michael J. DeForrest at 105 N. Fulton St., $1,136.
• Family Ties Contracting, remodel bathroom for owner John H. West at 104 Grove Ave. Extension, $9,968..
• Rose Marie J. Tinti, demolish garage and install shed at 259-261 Clark St., $1.
• Jack E. Geer, install 120 feet of privacy fence at 26 Boston Ave., $1,000.
• Lakewide Roofing, tear off and replace roof on second story, southside and carport for owner William R. Griffin at 3 Maple St., $6,405.
• RYan Coe, remove roof and replace with steel and install siding for owner RJC Development Inc. at 147 Pulsifer Drive, $10,000.
• TBA Properties, tear off and replace roof and install seven windows at 445 N. Seward Ave., $10,000.
• Borrell Construction Services, tear off and replace roof for owner Ronald Darby at 329 Clark St., $6,999.
• Gerald Moore, roof at 1 Linn Ave., $4,000.
• Parson's Mackenna, demolish interior space for owner ABC Cayuga Inc. at 98-104 North St.
• LS Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Edward M. Guzylak at 14 Hamilton Ave., $24,000.
• KMFB Properties LLC, install front-year ramp at 5 Washington St., $1,700.
• 245 Commerce LLC, build addition and remodel house at 35 Park Ave., $35,000.
• James Cox, remodel kitchen for owners Christopher and Danielle Vermeulen at 210 N. Fulton St., $5,000.
• Regal Restoration, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Jean Marshall at 3 Teller Ave., $2,500.
• PLUGPV LLC, install solar array for owner James Brazee at 154 Perrine St., $6,656.