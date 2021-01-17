 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 17, 2021

City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 17, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Work tools
Deposit Photos

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 12 to Jan. 8:

• C. Michael Exteriors, install siding and four windows for owner James M. Dolan at 21 Silver Ave.,  $22,000.

• Home Depot, tear off and replace roof for owner Joan Komanecky at 44 Prospect St., $9,000.

• Balivia & Sons, install siding and four windows for owner Ted C. Martin at 120 Norris Ave.

• David L Warrick, remodel kitchen at 51 Wall St., $400.

• Comfort Windows, install four windows for owner Scott W. Weller at 12 Beach Ave., $3,345.

• Comfort Windows, install three windows and one door for owner Karl Traynor at 39 Mary St., $1,332.

• Comfort Windows, install seven windows for owner Linda Kukiela at 85 Perrine St., $4,736.

• Comfort Windows, install eight windows for owner Kevin J. Burns at 2 Jarvis St., $3,411.

• Comfort Windows, install one window for owner Michael J. DeForrest at 105 N. Fulton St., $1,136.

• Family Ties Contracting, remodel bathroom for owner John H. West at 104 Grove Ave. Extension, $9,968..

• Rose Marie J. Tinti, demolish garage and install shed at 259-261 Clark St., $1.

• Jack E. Geer, install 120 feet of privacy fence at 26 Boston Ave., $1,000.

• Lakewide Roofing, tear off and replace roof on second story, southside and carport for owner William R. Griffin at 3 Maple St., $6,405.

• RYan Coe, remove roof and replace with steel and install siding for owner RJC Development Inc. at 147 Pulsifer Drive, $10,000.

• TBA Properties, tear off and replace roof and install seven windows at 445 N. Seward Ave., $10,000.

• Borrell Construction Services, tear off and replace roof for owner Ronald Darby at 329 Clark St., $6,999.

• Gerald Moore, roof at 1 Linn Ave., $4,000.

• Parson's Mackenna, demolish interior space for owner ABC Cayuga Inc. at 98-104 North St.

• LS Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Edward M. Guzylak at 14 Hamilton Ave., $24,000.

• KMFB Properties LLC, install front-year ramp at 5 Washington St., $1,700.

• 245 Commerce LLC, build addition and remodel house at 35 Park Ave., $35,000.

• James Cox, remodel kitchen for owners Christopher and Danielle Vermeulen at 210 N. Fulton St., $5,000.

• Regal Restoration, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Jean Marshall at 3 Teller Ave., $2,500.

• PLUGPV LLC, install solar array for owner James Brazee at 154 Perrine St., $6,656.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News