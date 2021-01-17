City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 17, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 12 to Jan. 8:

• C. Michael Exteriors, install siding and four windows for owner James M. Dolan at 21 Silver Ave., $22,000.

• Home Depot, tear off and replace roof for owner Joan Komanecky at 44 Prospect St., $9,000.

• Balivia & Sons, install siding and four windows for owner Ted C. Martin at 120 Norris Ave.

• David L Warrick, remodel kitchen at 51 Wall St., $400.

• Comfort Windows, install four windows for owner Scott W. Weller at 12 Beach Ave., $3,345.

• Comfort Windows, install three windows and one door for owner Karl Traynor at 39 Mary St., $1,332.

• Comfort Windows, install seven windows for owner Linda Kukiela at 85 Perrine St., $4,736.

• Comfort Windows, install eight windows for owner Kevin J. Burns at 2 Jarvis St., $3,411.

• Comfort Windows, install one window for owner Michael J. DeForrest at 105 N. Fulton St., $1,136.

• Family Ties Contracting, remodel bathroom for owner John H. West at 104 Grove Ave. Extension, $9,968..