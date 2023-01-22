City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 22, 2023

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 30-Jan. 8:

• Bud Fuller General Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner Mark Anderson at 39 Morris St., $5,500.

• MC Townsend, repair roof for owner Peter Harris at 68-70 Capitol St., $1,200.

• Digg It Inc., install 40 feet of split rail fence for owner ABC Cayuga Inc. at 100 North St., $875.

• Miller's Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Josephine Vitale at 17 Orchard St., $15,000.

• Bradley Dart, demolish porch at 147 S. Seward Ave., $500.

• Michael Bertonica, remodel kitchen at 181 Cottage St., $23,500.

• Mark Pinchak, install shed at 111 Franklin St., $2,000.

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., remodel bathroom and install 64 feet of chain-link fence for owner Kristen Mohan at 18 Center St., $3,000.

• Welch Construction Inc., demolish house on back of property for owner Calimeri Post at 42 Clark St., $30,000.

• Cayuga County United Cerebral Palsy Association, install pole barn at 182-184 North St., $78,500.

• Stephen Montgomery, repair steps at 67 Standart Ave., $3,000.

• Mike Depew, install vinyl window sign, non-illuminated "Depew Sewer & Drain" for owner Capflow Capital LLC at 11 E. Genesee St., $250.

• Arise Child and Family Service, install ramp for owner Caroline Greene at 25 Orchard St.

• Victoria Von Randall, remodel house at 10-12 Garrow St., $40,000.

• David Wild, install siding and door at 229-231 Woodlawn Ave., $5,000.

• Byron Lopez, remodel house at 92 Fitch Ave., $5,000.

• Antonino Bartolotta, install shed at 182 E. Genesee St., $4,800.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…