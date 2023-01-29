City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 29, 2023

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 9-15:

• Juhl Cos., tear off and replace roof for owner Singla Realty LLC at 183 Genesee St., $17,500.

• Sean Kopper, remodel two bedrooms at 8 Underwood St., $600.

• John Hurd, replace block wall at 2 Underwood St., $4,000.0

• DD Cummins LLC, commercial remodel at 93 N. Division St., $9,900.

• Chase Painting, add roof over deck for owner Penny David at 140 Prospect St., $5,500.

• RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust, remodel house at 128 Standart Ave., $23,000.

• Capstone Contracting Group, kitchen expansion and remodel for Mesa Grande for owner Genesee Mall LLC, 100 Genesee St., $124,600.

• Woodford Bros. Inc., stabilize garage structure and foundation for owner The Joseph and Susan Rusinko Irrevocable Trust at 111 N. Marvine Ave., $35,838.

• Mary Netti, remodel apartment at 219-221 N. Seward Ave., $5,000.

• Daniel Sincebaugh, repair outside wall, remove window and install siding at 14 Ross St., $400.

• Charles Canady, remodel apartment at 16-18 Bradford St., $15,000.

