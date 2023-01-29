City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 29, 2023

The Citizen staff
The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Jan. 9-15:
• Juhl Cos., tear off and replace roof for owner Singla Realty LLC at 183 Genesee St., $17,500.
• Sean Kopper, remodel two bedrooms at 8 Underwood St., $600.
• John Hurd, replace block wall at 2 Underwood St., $4,000.0
• DD Cummins LLC, commercial remodel at 93 N. Division St., $9,900.
• Chase Painting, add roof over deck for owner Penny David at 140 Prospect St., $5,500.
• RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust, remodel house at 128 Standart Ave., $23,000.
• Capstone Contracting Group, kitchen expansion and remodel for Mesa Grande for owner Genesee Mall LLC, 100 Genesee St., $124,600.
- Three Cayuga County smoke shops hit with $150K in fines, tobacco licenses suspended
- Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 24, 2023
- Still no charges for driver in downtown Auburn crash
- Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 27, 2023
- Dessert shop, auto business granted variances by Auburn zoning board
- Cortland man sentenced after string of Cayuga County larcenies
- Cayuga County-area cancellations, closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Welcome to the club: Middleton joins Auburn's 1,000-point group
- Just before trial, Virginia man admits to Auburn bank robbery
- Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests
- 70 mph? NY senator eyes higher speed limit on Thruway, state highways
- Dog rescued in Auburn house fire
- Cayuga County property transfers: Jan. 22, 2023
- Skaneateles Winterfest returns with plunge, ice sculptures, tastings
- Driver of totaled car missing after accident in downtown Auburn
• Woodford Bros. Inc., stabilize garage structure and foundation for owner The Joseph and Susan Rusinko Irrevocable Trust at 111 N. Marvine Ave., $35,838.
• Mary Netti, remodel apartment at 219-221 N. Seward Ave., $5,000.
• Daniel Sincebaugh, repair outside wall, remove window and install siding at 14 Ross St., $400.
• Charles Canady, remodel apartment at 16-18 Bradford St., $15,000.
Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!