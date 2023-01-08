City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 8, 2023

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 14-:

• Lakeside Roofing, replace siding for owner First Church of God in Christ at 90 Garrow St., $29,616.

• Brensav Management Inc., remodel living room and bedroom, install nine windows and two doors for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 22 Derby Ave., $4,000.

• Brensav Management Inc., install four doors and garage door for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 112-114 Janet St., $2,200.

• Brensav Management Inc., remodel kitchen for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 53 Parker St., $1,500.

• Brensav Management Inc., remodel house for owner Karmeg Enterprises Inc. at 225 N. Seward Ave., $15,000.

• Brensav Management Inc., install door for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 110 Janet St., $250.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof on garage and porch for owner Ann Foley at 181 Genesee St., $6,900.

• William Marshall Jr., install 15 windows for owner Merry-Go-Round Playhouse Inc. at 112 Franklin St., $12,775.

• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, commercial remodel for owner Walmart Inc. at 297 Grant Ave., $25,000.

• Juhl Cos., remodel kitchen and install door for owner Keith Gibbs at 6-8 Cottage St., $2,500.

• Empire Farm Fence & Supply, install 64 feet of chain-link fence for owner Mary DiSanto at 37 Barber St., $1,550.

• Shawn Hastings, replace porch roof for owners Jill and Robert Comstock at 43 Throop Ave., $4,000.

• Katie Sweeney, tear off and replace roof at 59 Cayuga St., $13,000.

• Robert Lee, reshingle roof over existing layer and install siding for owner 2021-HB1 RMF Buyout Acquisition Trust at 128 Standart Ave., $25,000.

• Peachy Builders, tear off and replace roof for owner Margaret Mulvey at 140 S. Seward Ave., $3,384.

• Case Construction, replace deck for owner Daniel Walter at 77 Pulsifer Drive, $25,000.00.

• Mathew Clancy, remodel bedroom at 12 Silver Ave., $400.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner John J. and Patricia L Burns Irrevocable Trust Agreement at 44 Locust St., $20,000.

