City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 9, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Dec. 13-31:

• Jason Remauro, tear off and replace roof for owner Jennifer L. Bochicchio at 128 Pulsifer Drive, $12,500.

• Fairchild Development LLC, install siding and repair fascia and soffit at 7 Grover St., $25,000.

• Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof for owner Linda A. Barber at 10 Church St., $10,000.

• Case Environmental LLC, remodel kitchen for owner Mary Katherine Strazzere at 24-26 Foote St., $18,000.

• Douglas Clarkson II, repair porch and demolish garage at 25 Catlin St., $1,200.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace part of roof for owner Jacqueline Bragan at 66 Lake Ave., $3,500.

• Syracuse Fence, install vinyl fence for owner Donna Criazzo at 23 Densmore Ave., $5,000.

• Anna M. Pyrohanych, install snow fence at 5 Madison Ave., $50.

• Verizon Wireless, remodel commercial antenna and add three antennas for owner Michael Lepak at 246 Franklin St., $10,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows for owner Schuyler Bergen at 106 Owasco St., $1,918.

• Allfixit, repair porches for owner Robert Shaw at 8 Maple St., $4,000.

• Jodi Baldwin, install siding on part of house and drywall in one room at 10 Sheridan St., $1,200.

• Paul Bryan, repair porch at 75-77 Elizabeth St., $200.

• CNY Fire Emergency Services Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Steven R. Falcone at 21 Beach Ave., $7,000.

• Craig Reed, replace four windows and install sheetrock and insulation in two rooms for owner Rita K. Loperfido at 61 Washington St., $3,000.

• MC Townsend, install siding for owner Dominic Joseph Commisso at 39-41 Wallace Ave., $12,000.

• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish condemned building for owner City Of Auburn at 22 Perrine St.

• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish condemned building for owner City Of Auburn at 25 Cottage St.

• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish condemned building for owner City Of Auburn at 6-8 Garrow St.

• Lopez Construction, install 20 windows and four doors for owner Byron Lopez at 92 Fitch Ave., $3,000.

• Borrell Construction Service LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Demetric Anderson at 10 Derby Ave., $14,999.

• Aquaculture Oz Auburn LLC, install attached, non-illuminated sign at 4022 Tech Park Blvd., $3,248.

• DM Contracting, tear off and replace part of roof for owner David Quimby Sr. at 5 Paul St., $8,500.

• DM Contracting, demolish and rebuild porch for owner Robert Ogonowski Sr. at 29 Parker St., $16,000.

• Mei Rong Weng, install pole barn garage and one-room addition between house and garage at 50 Pulsifer Drie, $45,000.

• Andrew Nolin, repair porch at 25 Frances St., $9,900.

• Richard Pinckney, tear off roof and replace with metal for owner Heidi Nightengale at 140 Cottage St., $5,500.

• Marshall Exteriors LLC, install siding for owner Charles Galloway at 15 Arlington Ave., $21,056.

• All Storage LLC, repair porch for owner J. Michael Joly at 115-117 Franklin St., $500.

• Reilly Enterprises, repair roof for owner PEEC Properties LLC at 82 Orchard St., $2,500.

• Melissa Colombo and Jeffrey Allen, install fireproofing in garage for bedroom above garage ceiling at 273 State St., $500.

• Bo-Mer Plastics LLC, intall solar panels on rooftop at 7 Pulaski St. and 13 Pulaski St., $795,872.

• Chris Baker, demolish shed, upper deck by old pool, repair porch soffit and siding for owner Paul and Linda Tevlock at 276 Seymour St. $2,000.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0