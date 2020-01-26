City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 26, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits:

• Albanese Construction, commercial remodel at 31 Market St. for owner United House of Cayuga, $17,600.

• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install 30-foot ramp at 131 York St. for owner Richard Thomson, $3,000.

• Rycoe Enterprises Inc., repair front porch and install one exterior door at 14 S. Lewis St. for owner Robert Hoadley, $800.

• JVA Construction Services LLC, remodel kitchen and install three exterior doors at 31 Standart Ave. for owner Timothy R. Stafford, $28,000.

• Handy Skills by Mr Mills, repair soffitt and fascia at 10 Tuxill Square for owner Susan E. Marteney, $1,000.

• Rita K. Loperfido, remodel hosue at 8 La Fayette Place, $5,000.

• Richard Colquhoun, install two windows at 23 Paul St. for owner Jason N. Terhune, $800.

• Baliva & Sons Construction, remodel kitchen and install sliding door at 36 Charles St. for owner Marcia L. Tierney, $15,000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Wal-Mart Real Estate, install security gates at 297 Grant Ave., $30,000.