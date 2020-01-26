City of Auburn building permits: Jan. 26, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Albanese Construction, commercial remodel at 31 Market St. for owner United House of Cayuga, $17,600.
• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install 30-foot ramp at 131 York St. for owner Richard Thomson, $3,000.
• Rycoe Enterprises Inc., repair front porch and install one exterior door at 14 S. Lewis St. for owner Robert Hoadley, $800.
• JVA Construction Services LLC, remodel kitchen and install three exterior doors at 31 Standart Ave. for owner Timothy R. Stafford, $28,000.
• Handy Skills by Mr Mills, repair soffitt and fascia at 10 Tuxill Square for owner Susan E. Marteney, $1,000.
• Rita K. Loperfido, remodel hosue at 8 La Fayette Place, $5,000.
• Richard Colquhoun, install two windows at 23 Paul St. for owner Jason N. Terhune, $800.
• Baliva & Sons Construction, remodel kitchen and install sliding door at 36 Charles St. for owner Marcia L. Tierney, $15,000.
You have free articles remaining.
• Wal-Mart Real Estate, install security gates at 297 Grant Ave., $30,000.
• Michael David Boyd, remodel house at 75 Osborne St., $10,000.
• MTF Enterprises, remodel house at 128 Lake Ave., $10,000.
• Anthony Elice Construction, replace front steps at 109 Van Anden St. for owner Thomas F. Prystal Jr., $1,000.
• Ferro Property Services, remodel two bathrooms at 92 Hamilton Ave. for owner R. Edward and Cheryl H. Plum, $10,000.
• TCP, remodel upstairs bedroom at 22 Myrtle Ave. for owner Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $80.
• Michael McDermott, install window at 178 Seymour St., $800.
• Cayuga Centers, remodel interior for office space at 97 Hamilton Ave., $25,000.
• Home Depot, install two windows at 10 S. Marvine Ave. for owners Thomas C. and Anita L. Colvin, $1,100.
• Garvin Construction, install metal roof over one existing layer at 33 Fleming St. for owners Mark White and Terry Walters, $16,500.