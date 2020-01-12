The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Reilly Enterprises, remodel house at 33 N. Division St. for owner Christopher J. DePalma, $110,000.
• John L. and Emily Herrling, remodel basement at 3 Koenig Court, $16,000.
• John Wejko, demolish garage at 41 Pulsifer Drive for owner MTGLQ Investors LP, $1,000.
• R&S Auburn Holdings LLC, install five windows at 42 Lansing St., $700.
• R. Mills Holdings LLC, install four windows at 28 Lansing St., $400.
• DelloStritto Property Services LLC, remodel office at 28 Clark St. for owner Samuel Frost, $10,000.
• Short Construction, install steel roof over one existing layer at 37 Park Ave. for owner Jerome and Gloria Sliss, $9,000.
• Rycoe Enterprises Inc., demolish garage at 15 Florence St. for owner Benjamin W. Hoatland, $500.
• Barth Organization LLC, remodel bathroom at 76 Capitol St. for owner Jason Gwinn, $30,000.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install five windows at 64 Capitol St. for owner Mary Ann Wentzel, $2,250.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 13 windows at 1-15 Miles Ave. for owner Helen Swanson, $14,570.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install six windows at 119 Washington St. for owner Steven M. Avery, $4,950.
• Brenda Coleman, remodel house at 106 Garrow St. for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $10,000.
You have free articles remaining.
• Charles Anseeuw, repair rear siding, front door and awning at 13 Aurelius Ave. for owner JPMorgan Chase Bank, $1,000.
• Peter L. Schultz, remodel three bedrooms at 106-108 Cottage St., $1,000.
• Art Luke Finish Basement, finish basement/add bathroom and two bedrooms at 53 Vitale Drive for owner Kristi M. Viltrakis, $20,000.
• Auburn Ventures II LLC, install nine windows at 13 Chapman Ave., $0.
• MJS Installed Services, install front door at 25 Arlington Ave. for owner Susan Cuipylo, $2,700.
• Butler Fence, install 60 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 22 Jefferson St. for owner Joanne Calescibetta, $2,000.
• RJP Interiors Exteriors, install siding at 52 Seymour St. for owner Michael S. Wilczek, $6,000.
• Superior Quality and Designs, install siding at 3 Charles St. for owner Craig W. Jacobs, $0.
• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof at 24 Walnut St. for owner Michael A. and Donna M. DelloStritto, $4,000.
• Elite Property Management, repair front porch at 15 Liberty St. for owner Mario and Sherry Musso, $1,800.
• Tom Epolito, install attached, illuminated "Bottle and Can Retrieval Center" sign at 62 Owasco St. for owner Salt City Development Co. LLC, $11,000.
• BHJ Properties LLC, install siding at 2 Van Patten St., $0.
• Dana Botin, enclose back porch at 23 S. Marvine Ave. for owner Josep P. Calarco, $15,000.
• Dervin Zeiset, reshingle roof over one existing layre and tear off and replace front porches at 6 Myrtle Ave., $0.
• Jason D. Keys, install 2 doors at 6-8 Mary St., $1.