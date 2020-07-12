City of Auburn building permits: July 12, 2020

• Liverpool and Spa Inc., install above-ground pool for owner Kevin A. Lawton at 105 N. Marvine Ave., $5,160

• Baliva and Sons, install siding for owner Peter O'Connor at 6 Garfield St., $7,500

• Matthew T. Evans, install gazebo and 78 feet of vinyl fence at 66 Swift St.

• Louis Saccocci, convert deck into seasonal enclosed porch for owners Brian A. and Kathleen A. Gauthier at 9 Belle Ave., $31,000

• Jeremy M. Ball, install 106 feet of fench at 31 Ross St., $1,000

• Peterman Lumber, demolish garage and install pole barn for owner Juan J. Martinez Jr. at 95 Perrine St.

• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Christina M. McQueeney at 16 Cady St., $5,000

• David A. Verdi, install 175 feet of chain-link fence at 8 Boyle Ave., $3,725

• Justin C.R. Taylor, install deck at 9 North Park, $500.

• Michele Ames, tear off and replace roof at 24 Catlin St., $2,000

• Dar and Dor LLC, commercial remodel for Starbucks at 160 Grant Ave., $350,000