City of Auburn building permits: July 12, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from June 13 through July 2:
• Empire Construction, remodel house for owner James J. Scala at 6 Vandenbosch Ave., $5,500
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Dominic Basile at 3 Briggs Drive, $3,071
• Timothy M. Bachman, repair front porch at 53 Lexington Ave.
• Jeff Tifft, tear off and replace roof for owner DBJ Developments LLC at 13 Cottage St., $800
• Tarson Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Francis A. Barwinczak at 6 N. Hurd Circle, $11,232
• Luke D. Wilson, install 41 feet of wood fence at 75-77 Capitol St., $500
• Justyn M. Coomber, repair front porch at 40 Hamilton Ave., $2,000
• Jeffery Sorenson, install 85 feet of wood fence at 12 Woodruff Place, $1,700
• CJ Kubarek Properties LLC, build commercial addition, install 16 vacuums and curbing at 108 North St., $50,000
• Mark J. Lawn, repair siding and shed skirting at 1 Cameron St., $110
• Optimal Solutions, tear off and replace roof for owner Gregory S. Rigby at 124 Owasco St., $1,500
• Liverpool and Spa Inc., install above-ground pool for owner Kevin A. Lawton at 105 N. Marvine Ave., $5,160
• Baliva and Sons, install siding for owner Peter O'Connor at 6 Garfield St., $7,500
• Matthew T. Evans, install gazebo and 78 feet of vinyl fence at 66 Swift St.
• Louis Saccocci, convert deck into seasonal enclosed porch for owners Brian A. and Kathleen A. Gauthier at 9 Belle Ave., $31,000
• Jeremy M. Ball, install 106 feet of fench at 31 Ross St., $1,000
• Peterman Lumber, demolish garage and install pole barn for owner Juan J. Martinez Jr. at 95 Perrine St.
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Christina M. McQueeney at 16 Cady St., $5,000
• David A. Verdi, install 175 feet of chain-link fence at 8 Boyle Ave., $3,725
• Justin C.R. Taylor, install deck at 9 North Park, $500.
• Michele Ames, tear off and replace roof at 24 Catlin St., $2,000
• Dar and Dor LLC, commercial remodel for Starbucks at 160 Grant Ave., $350,000
• Vypehammer Ventures LLC, install free-standing sign at 23 Mary St., $150
• Erie Construction Mid-West Inc., tear off and replace roof with fiberglass roofing system for owner Bradley S. Fritz at 22 Nelson St., $27,439
• Bernard J. Wallace, replace railing at 47 Lake Ave., $200
• Spencer O. Smith, repair soffit and fascia at 16 Howard St., $300
• Dennis Culver, demolish garage for owner Judy L. Payrot at 17 Mattie St.
• Dennis Culver, remodel house for owner Timothy J. Zammett at 83 Steel St., $3,700
• William J. Jones, repair front porch steps at 11 Wilson Ave., $600
• Syracuse Fence, install 105 feet of chain-link fence for owner Michele Beaulieu at 1 Arlington Ave., $3,990
• Joseph Gagliostro, install 98 feet of vinyl fence at 16 N. Hurd Circle, $2,000
• Arrow Fence, install 112 feet of wood fence for owner Joseph T. Gleason at 172 S Hoopes Ave., $6,450
• Home Depot, install 12 windows for owner Kevin A. Lawton at 105 N. Marvine Ave., $14,600
• William Sautter, demolish barn at 146 S. Fulton St., $5,000
• Robert Giannone, repair/replace side porch steps at 177 Seymour St., $500
• Andrew Bishop, install five sections of stockade fending at 84 Grant Ave., $202
• Tobia Stoltzfus, install deck for owner Neil T. Weaver at 12 Hillside Terrace, $7,800
• Blue Ridge Builders LLC, tear off and install metal roof for owner Matthew J. Pysnack at 32 Meadowbrook Drive, $9,000
• Mark H. Anderson, repair front porch at 73 E. Genesee St., $1,000
• Christian Parrales, repair side porch for owner Jason Yokom at 144 E. Genesee St., $700
• Gary Waldron, repair front porch at 110 Swift St., $7,500
• Shirley Flynn, replace fence at 20 Charles St.
• Window World, install five windows for owner Patricia D'Angelo at 136 Lake Ave., $2,660
• Donna L. Reid, install shed at 1 Westwood Drive, $5,782
• Billy Casteel, demolish garage at 65 Seymour St., $150
• Michael Anthony Micucci, reshingle roof over one layer at 37 Arlington Ave., $1,500
• Ioan Dubovici Jr., add roof pitch over dining room, install siding and new rear-to-side porch at 55 Copley St., $2,000
• David A. Goodwin, install 256 feet of wood fence at 251 Seymour St., $2,000
• Bobbie M. Dixon, install 30 feet of vinyl fence at 20 Delevan St., $1,000
• Bradley Molloy, install 52 feet of fence at 2 Morris St., $400
• Robert Nuber, replace wood fency at 2 Boyle Ave., $799
• Richard G. and Anne C. Tomlin, repair front porch at 116 Franklin St., $200
• Timothy W. Tomko, install 30 feet of wood fence at 15-17 Vandenbosch Ave., $250
• Brian J. Sychtysz, repair part of roof at 158 N. Herman Ave., $1,800
• Emily M. Robertson, repair deck and build new addition at 414 S. Seward Ave., $4,500
• Joyce F Reed, install above-ground pool at 14 Rochester St., $500
• Anthony R. Calcagno, install 154 feet of chain-link fence at 20 Meadowbrook Drive, $3,200
• Robert D. Hodson Jr., build garage at 134 Chapman Ave., $5,900
• Richard M. McConnell, repair side porch at 244 Franklin St., $5,000
• LS Roofing LLC., reshingle roof over one layer for owner Terrence R. Cuddy at 133 S. Hoopes Ave., $16,700
• Michael Lesch, build pavilion at 124 Capitol St. Extension
• Mark H. Anderson, remodel house at 67-69 E. Genesee St., $10,000
• Marguerite E. Baier, repair soffit and fascia and install gutters at 102 Pulsifer Drive, $600
• Theodore H. Leader, install 80 feet of wood fence at 92 Owasco St.
• Complete Construction, remodle bathroom for owner Mark T. Prentice at 79 Lake Ave., $10,000
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool, 79 feet of vinyl fence and six windows for owner Thomas McCormick at 54 Walnut St., $7,500
• Edward M. Charles, install 292 feet of wood fence at 114 Lake Ave., $2,800
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Mark Iaia at 28 Richardson Ave., $5,000
• Michael Morgan, install two attached, non-illuminated signs at 159 Hardenbergh Ave., $600
• Thomas Short, tear off and replace roof for owner Cayuga Centers at 101 Hamilton Ave., $20,000
• RLS Structures, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Michael P. McKee at 24 Drummond St., $6,200
• Betty L. LaPlante, install 440 feet of chain-link fence at 19 Havens Ave., $1,500
• Christina M. Bellnier, build garage at 34 Union St., $10,195
• Joseph Gagliostro, install in-ground pool at 123 feet of vinyl fence at 16 N. Hurd Circle, $14,000
• Tiffany S. Clark, build garage at 16 Spring St., $1,200
• Peter Harris, build pole barn at 33 Chapman Ave.
• Mike Depew, tear off and replace roof for owner Theodore L. Case at 67 Grant Ave., $5,000
• Thomas H. Weiler, install 64 feet of stockade fence at 86 York St.
• Baliva and Sons, install new deck for owner Marcia L. Tierney at 36 Charles St., $9,000
• William Spahn, install cedar shakes siding for owner Daniel J. Fleischman at 156 South St., $460
• Shawn R. McLaughlin, build garage at 30 Dexter Ave., $6,000
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Lindsey Hendershot at 74 Kearney Ave., $5,100
• A & M Irrrevocable Trust, remodel house and build side-porch addition at 11 Delevan St., $25,000
• Robert E. Lee, tear off and replace roof for owner William E. Woodworth at 75 Kearney Ave., $7,500
• Carmen J. Ottaviano, reshingle roof at 138 Van Anden St., $1,300
• Chad A. Marsh, build deck and replace vinyle fenc at 25 Gaylord St., $1,800
• Heather Clark, install above-ground pool and deck at 2 Woodruff Place
• Liang Xing Xing Inc., install awning at 264 Genesee St.
