The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from June 12-18:

• Royal Fiberglass Pools of NY Inc., install in-ground pool for owner James Alberry at 26 Westwood Drive, $32,000.

• Mei Rong Weng, install 72 feet of vinyl fence at 50 Pulsifer Drive, $1,000.

• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace part of roof for owners Michael D. and Joan M. Quill at 86 Lansing St., $5,600.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Andrew Tehan at 31 S. Hurd Circle, $15,000.

• Eastside Roofing and Home Repair, tear off and replace roof for owner C. David Lansford at 17 Hamilton Ave., $5,615.

• LS Roofing, install metal roof on house and tear off and replace shed roof for owners Joseph and Linda Johnson at 9 Fleming St., $16,200.

• Equity Trust Co. Custodian, tear off and replace roof at 17 West St., $1,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install five windows for owner Chad Dierksen at 126 Clymer St., $12,860.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., remodel bathroom for owner Dragone Family Trust at 11-13 Standart Ave., $36,855.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Nestor Ortiz at 4 Beach Ave., $9,000.

• Brandon Pelc, remodel bathroom at 18 Oak St., $2,000.

• Jeffrey Salvage, replace porch at 140 Perrine St., $9,250.

• Empire Farm Fence & Supply, install 211 feet of chain-link fence for owner Melissa Casler at 35 Copley St., $5,250.

• William Shepard, repair porch and deck and install six windows at 73 Standart Ave., $5,000.

• Theresa Cool, install 28 feet of vinyl fence at 124 Mary St., $600.

• Home Improvement & Roofing Contractor LLC, tear off and repalce roof for owner Edward Pickard at 65 Lake Ave., $13,910.

• Metropolitan Signs, install "Local Storage" sign for owner Washington Street Auburn Grant 2 LLC at 263 Grant Ave., $3,575.

• Max Borst, install 45 feet of wood fence at 146 S. Fulton St., $800.

• Syracuse Fence, install 139 feet of vinyl picket fence for owner William Bennett at 27 Foote St., $6,900.

• James A. and Diane M. Napoli, repair porch at 31 Mattie St., $1,000.

• RST Renovation & Remodeling, replace deck for owner Charles R. and Paula J Gridley Irrevocable Trust at 165 S. Hoopes Ave., $11,305.

