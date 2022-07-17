City of Auburn building permits: July 17, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from May 21-June 3:

• All in Roofing & Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Nancy B. Ranieri at 12 Tuxill Square, $9,900.

• Jesse Sorenson, remodel house for owner Auburn Holdings 21 LLC at 5 Sumner St., $20,000.

• Thomas LeFevre, repair porch at 18 Union St.

• Joshua A. Nervina, install 65 feet of wood fence at 23 Pulaski St.

• Sawran Garage Doors LLC, install garage door for owner Trudy M. Sweeney Irrevocable Trust at 6 St. Anthony St., $2,250.

• Heather A. Austin, install pole barn at 280-284 Seymour St., $10,000.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install nine windows for owner Jason W. Gavras at 4 Bowen St., $6,000.

• Blumer Construction, remodel enclosed porch for owner James Bryant at 326 Clark St., $6,000.

• Petro Rentals, Inc. 116 Owasco St 116.63-2-40 Porch repair existing front. tb $1,200.00

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, tear off and replace roof for owner Joanne Charles at 589 N. Seward Ave., $10,000.

• Michael H. Long, new foundation under staircase, relocate half bath, add cabinets and dishwasher at 149 North St.

• Hervin Hutchinson, install fence at 86 Clark St., $2,000.

• Sunset Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Kenneth J. Adams at 138 Clymer St., $14,000.

• Sawran Garage Doors LLC, install garage door for owner Theresa Kline at 15 Linn Ave., $2,900.

• Amanda Desimone, install 55 feet of wood fence at 437 N. Seward Ave., $500.

• Debra A. Dean, repair porch at 2-4 Grove Ave., $1,200.

• Ronald Polcovich, install one door and repair foundation at 52-54 Mary St., $250.

• Lindsey Conner (N.K.A. Powers), install 41 feet of vinyl fence at 70 Bradford St., $1,500.

• Erie Construction Mid-West, tear off and replace roof for owner Samuel R. Basl at 30 Parker St., $33,840.

• Erie Construction Mid-West, tear off and replace roof for owner Steven Armstrong at 69 Fitch Ave., $29,672.

• Empire Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Bonnie Logue at 366 N. Hoopes Ave., $15,500.

• Olins Windows, Doors & Moore, install two doors for owners Charles B. and Marilyn A. Wride at 14 North Park, $1,223.

• Jennifer M. Musso, install above-ground pool at 117 Mary St., $12,000.

• Butler Fence Co., install 253 feet of wood fence for owner Luke Varga at 315 N Hoopes Ave., $9,211.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Thomas P. Prave at 88 Hamilton Ave., $9,000.

• Lawton Welding and Fabrication, repair iron fence for owner First Presbyterian Church at 108 South St., $6,100.

• Timothy R. Stafford, remodel bathroom at 31 Standart Ave., $1,500.

• Kenisha Calloway, repair porch at 14 Easterly Ave., $20,000.

• Liverpool Pool and Spa Inc., install above-ground pool for owner Mark A. Fritz at 8 Lorraine Ave., $7,000.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Sandra J. Rabuano at 77 N. Lewis St., $14,000.

• KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, remodel kitchen and repair front steps at at 68 Holley St., $4,000.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Victoria J. Shepardson at 59 Capitol St., $18,000.

• Michael Hanford, install 151 feet of high wire mesh fence at 31 Allen St., $3,000.

• Ferro Properties, install one window for Jennifer M. Musso at 117 Mary St., $2,000.

• Jennifer L. Gasparro, repair siding, deck and porch at 12 Lake Ave., $15,000.

• Dana Botindari, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Leland J. Nash at 42 Lexington Ave., $8,000.

• Royal Fiberglass Pools of NY Inc., install in-ground pool, 172 feet of iron fence and repair porch for owner Brian Blanchfield 15 N. Hunter Ave., $67,875.

• Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof for owner Anthony W. Loria at 139 Lake Ave., $10,000.

• Salvatore Franzone, install 42 feet of wood fence at 102-104 Cottage St., $700.

• Michael Subtelny, replace porch at 139 Garrow St. Extension, $4,000.

• James E. and Janie N. Hutchinson, repair porch at 74 South St., $500.

• All Nations Realty of Ontario, remodel kitchen and bathroom at 9 S. Lewis St., $5,000.

• Allstate Roofing & More LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner William J. Talbot at 19 Camp St., $13,700.

• Olins Windows, Doors & More, install exterior door for owner Catherine Guter at 160 N. Herman Ave., $1,229.

• Daniel J. Clingerman, install siding at 22 Jarvis St., $3,000.

• Bianco Plumbing & Heating LLC, remodel bathroom and repair deck for owner Frances Visconte Barker at 138 Osborne St., $2,000.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Peter Kuc at 4 Norma Drive, $6,000.

• Mark Detomaso, reshingle roof over existing layer at 10 Liberty St., $4,000.

• Alan S. Carpenter, repair deck at 77 Swift St., $60.

