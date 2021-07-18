City of Auburn building permits: July 18, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from June 14-23:
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Gregory P. Fedigan 11 Dennis St., $12,000.
• William Spahn, install deck for owner Diana M. Rumpf at 31 Sheridan St., $17,600.
• Auburn United Methodist Church, install garage at 99 South St., $9,000.
• Erie Construction Mid-West, tear off and replace roof for owner Andrew J. Sargent at 143 S. Seward Ave., $25,861.
• Eugene A Franczek, install railings at 18 Burt Ave., $500.
• Colin Fazio, replace three antennae for owner Maurice I. Schwartz Towers Inc. at 90 North St., $10,000.
• Donald Hutson, install garage door at 6 Norma Drive, $400.
• Dorothy J. Dunham, add one roof layer over existing at 30 Peacock St., $6,000.
• Cecil J. Patterson III, enclose rear porch at 15 Seymour St., $3,000.
• Donna B. Riester, rebuild deck at 110 Throop Ave., $5,000.
• Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof for owner Cheri Ann Jupin at 54 Lake Ave., $8,000.
• Philadelphia Sign Co., alteration to existing Speedway sign for owner Auburn Associates LLC at 217 Grant Ave., $2,000.
• F. John Kruger IV, repair deck at 11 Henry Drive.
• Michael Shewchuk, install three doors for owner Rosemary DeChick (N.K.A. Taylor) at 14 Willard St., $2,700.
• Baliva & Sons, tear off and replace roof for owner Kenneth E. Mahoski at 193 State St., $8,400.
• Empire Construction, install six windows and foundation work for owner Goatshead LLC at 62 N. Fulton St., $2,000.
• Josh S. Coapman, install deck and shed at 24 Pleasant St., $3,000.
• John H. Malone, addition to garage at 41 Jarvis St., $4,000.
• Jessica Noreault, install siding at 104 Chapman Ave., $5,000.
• Christopher P. Pisarz, install above-ground pool at 25 Drummond St., $5,000.
• Dale Baker, install above-ground pool and lock-up ladder for owner Tavary Williams at 205 N. Fulton St., $5,128.
• Emily Ewing, remodel house at 6 N. Fulton St., $30,000.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Mary Ann Brady at 28 Camp St., $5,000.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Kupczynski Holding LLC at 1 Jefferson St., $28,000.
• Shawn W. Daly, install privacy fence at 202 Seymour St., $4,000.
• Robert E. Lee, tear off and replace roof for owner Robert C. Schattinger at 11 Taber Drive, $7,800.
• Arrow Fence, install wood privacy fence for owner Morgan E. Picarro 15 Paul St., $3,520.
• James E Edmunds remodel house at 136 Van Anden St., $20,000.
• Keith McIntosh, replace roof on back of house and front porch for owner John C. Nevidomsky at 23 Court St., $5,000.
• Steve Bianco, remodel house for owner Clinade LLC at 171 Franklin St., $3,200.
• LS Roofing, tear off and reshingle roof for owner Nicholas P. Bashta at 10 Dennis St., $13,000.
• Commercial Lawn & Landscaping Inc., retaining wall for owner Shawn P. Brahney at 50 Grant St., $1,400.
• Mason & Grant, remodel house for owner Wayne D. Mason at 4 Richardson Ave., $10,000.
• George J. Rodak, reshingle roof over one exisiting layer at 31 Cross St., $5,000.
• Ioan Dubovici Sr., repair front porch at 6-8 Pearce Ave., $2,000.
• Greg Gallinger, remodel apartment B for owner Daniel Cerro at 26 Elizabeth St., $9,500.
• Nicole C. Keller, repair roof over back single-story section at 55 Maple St., $5,000.
• Borrell Construction Service, tear off and replace roof for owner Paul Gee at 25 Mann St., $9,999.
