City of Auburn building permits: July 18, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from June 14-23:

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Gregory P. Fedigan 11 Dennis St., $12,000.

• William Spahn, install deck for owner Diana M. Rumpf at 31 Sheridan St., $17,600.

• Auburn United Methodist Church, install garage at 99 South St., $9,000.

• Erie Construction Mid-West, tear off and replace roof for owner Andrew J. Sargent at 143 S. Seward Ave., $25,861.

• Eugene A Franczek, install railings at 18 Burt Ave., $500.

• Colin Fazio, replace three antennae for owner Maurice I. Schwartz Towers Inc. at 90 North St., $10,000.

• Donald Hutson, install garage door at 6 Norma Drive, $400.

• Dorothy J. Dunham, add one roof layer over existing at 30 Peacock St., $6,000.

• Cecil J. Patterson III, enclose rear porch at 15 Seymour St., $3,000.

• Donna B. Riester, rebuild deck at 110 Throop Ave., $5,000.

• Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof for owner Cheri Ann Jupin at 54 Lake Ave., $8,000.