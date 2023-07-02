The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from May 22-June 1:

• David Pilipczak, install new porch for owner Shirley Haines at 164 Seymour St., $4,000.

• 452 Washington Street Partners Inc., commercial remodel western wall for new storefront for owner Seminary Commons LLC at 25 Seminary St., $7,500.

• Penny Mills, replace porch roof at 67 Grant Ave., $500.

• Robert Lee, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Josephine Silliman at 119 Dawson Ave., $6,500.

• SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, remodel house at 36 Lake Ave., $3,500.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install pool for owner Denise Locastro at 124 E. Genesee St., $6,000.

• Robin Freed, repair porches at 3 Easterly Ave., $2,000.

• Upstate Custom Constracting, convert first floor room into full bathroom for owner Cynthia LaMay at 14 Baker Ave., $28,000.

• SOS Rentals LLC, repair ramp and add steps at 207 Genesee St., $15,000.

• Superior Quality and Designs, install ramp for owner Anna Van Dyke at 113 Grant Ave., $12,500.

• Flaherty Masonry Inc., replace spalling bricks for owner Seward House Museum at 33 South St., $9,850.

• Mark Querns, install 27 feet of vinyl fence ant 96 feet of wood fence at 71 N. Fulton St., $6,000.

• Todd Ward, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Pawloski Rentals LLC at 5 Evans St., $8,000.

• Andrew Bishop, install siding on garage at 84 Grant Ave., $1,150.

• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owners Michael and Marie Didio at 6 Clymer St., $12,000.

• Frank Kellogg, install 72 feet of wood fence and repair porch railing at 193 Van Anden St., $1,500.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Christopher Porten at 19 N. Hunter Ave., $18,000.

• Emily Burke, install 210 feet of chain-link fence at 39 Union St., $0.

• Todd Nolan, repair porch and steps at 150 S. Seward Ave., $250.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 87 feet of chain-link fence for owner Thomas King at 73 Holley St., $2,400.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Robert Houghton at 2 Aiken Drive, $12,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Donald Bucknam at 8 Bowen St., $17,237.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, tear off and replace roof and install siding for owner Matthew House Inc. at 43 Metcalf Drive, $48,000.

• Paul Gee, install pool and 35 feet of wood fence at 25 Mann St., $900.

• LEB Properties Inc., repair porch at 50 N. Division St., $300.

• Joseph Piwinski, add porch roof at 4 Highland St., $3,500.

• Gratton's Welding & Fabricating, install 88 feet of chain-link fence for owner Christopher Maciulewicz at 99 N. Lewis St., $3,000.

• Tuff Shed Inc., install shed for owner Seth Molloy at 23 Parker St., $5,459.

• Donald Sharra, remodel house at 1-3 Derby Ave., $50,000.

• Dale Sherlock, replace front steps at 4 Mann St., $500.

• Sunset Exteriors, install siding for owner Dominic Ciampaglia at 116 Lake Ave., $7,000.

