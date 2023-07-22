The Auburn code enforcement office has issues the following permits from June 19-25:

· Richard Snyder replace existing porch for owner Joseph McQueeney at 22 Cady St., $10,000.

· David Finster remodel whole house, excluding plumbing or electrical, for owner Finster Family Trust at 226 Seymour St., $13,000.

· Juhl Companies tear off and replace roof for owner Jack Geer at 48 Orchard St., $20,000.

· Spicers Greenways Construction LLC install 91 feet of chain-link fence for owner Marjorie Coffin at 33 Delevan St., $4,000.

· Manoel Arruda install soffit and fascia at 118 Frances St., $750.

· Steven Mahunik remodel and replace sheetrock in bathroom at 46 Walnut St., $500.

· Liverpool Pool and Spa Inc. install above-ground pool for owner Lindsey Harkness at 74 Kearney Ave., $6,000.

· Robert Shea with Auburn Siding Window & Door side whole house and install seven windows for owner Nicholas Wilson at 18 Clymer St., $10,000.

· Goodrich Company Contracting LLC repairing commercial exterior, replacing rotten wood and concrete entrance way of store for owner at Sam Chindamo at 20 E. Genesee St., $3,700.

· John Schlegel replace shed with garage at 44 Dayton St., $7,600.

· Sherri Campagnola install shed at 131 Standart Ave., $3,200.

· Paul Bovee install 245 feet of vinyl chain-link fence at 18 Wilbur Ave., $7,992.

· Comfort Window Co. Inc. remodel bathroom, excluding plumbing and electrical, for Charles Mace at 24 Grant St., $10,512.

· Leroy Coblentz install siding, soffit, fascia and trim windows for owner KMFB Properties LLC at 45 Logan St., $7,500.

· Dan’s Hauling & Demo Inc. demolish footprint for owner City of Auburn at 25 Holley St., $18,200.

· Dan’s Hauling & Demo Inc. demolish footprint for owner City of Auburn at 56-58 Frances St., $63,000.

· Janice Regis install 94.5 feet of vinyl fence at 11 Case Ave., $1,500.

· Schulz Properties LLC remodel entrance of building at 99 Genesee St., $10,000.

· Lakeside Roofing tear off and replace roof with metal rear section for owner Norma Ferguson at 58 Fitch Ave., $4,000.

· Genesee Mall LLC attach illuminated aluminum sign for Bambinos Pizza at 100 Genesee St., $700.

