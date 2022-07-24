City of Auburn building permits: July 24, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from June 4-17:

• Justin M. Musso, install four windows at 74 Walnut St., $1,200.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install siding for owner Mary Jane Giannotta at 64 Clymer St., $15,000.

• Get Finger Lakes Rental LLC, remove chimney at 35 Lansing St., $300.

• Christina L. Clark, build garage at 20 Elizabeth St., $8,903.

• Mobility Products Corp., install ramp for owner Clinton L. Allen at 26 Nelson St., $3,300.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Marcial D. Albino at 242 S. Hoopes Ave., $6,000.

• William Juhl, install shed at 14 Nelson St., $2,000.

• Aquaculture Oz Auburn LLC, building addition at 4022 Tech Park Blvd., $100,000.

• Andrew Bishop, remodel house at 84 Grant Ave., $3,300.

• Katelyn Donovan, install door at 35-37 Hamilton Ave., $400.

• Pidgeon Inc., reshingle part of roof for owner John T. Speno at 69-71 Owasco St., $2,000.00

• Creative Landscaping, install 113 feet of vinyl fence for owner Trixie Lee Jupin at 11 Pleasant St., $9,500.

• Connor Fence Co., install 230 feet of vinyle fence for owner 339 State Street Auburn LLC at 333 State St., $11,900.

• Connor Fence Co., install 380 feet of chain-link and 28 feet of aluminum fence for owner Daniel L. Armistead at 24 St. Anthony St., $11,816.

• Mark McLaughlin, install deck at 127 Capitol St. Ext., $15,000.

• Daniel C. Walter, install 228 feet of vinyl fence at 77 Pulsifer Dr., $10,000.

• Connor Fence Co., install 73 feet of vinyl fence for owners Philip A. and Nicolina Ph at 6 Yale Ave., $4,325.

• Connor Fence Co., install 104 feet of wood fence for owner Michael J. Fitzgerald at 93 E. Genesee St., $5,000.

• Connor Fence Co., install 159 feet of chain-link fence for owner Tate E. Mason at 213 N. Hoopes Ave., $4,342.

• Connor Fence Co., install 158 feet of chain-link fence for owner Bryan M. Cook at 238 State St., $4,500.

• Connor Fence Co., install 94 feet of chain-link fence for owner Richard Love at 32 Aspen St., $3,240.

• Connor Fence Co., install 160 feet of wood fence for owner Michael J. Look at 84 Mary St., $6,400.00

• Connor Fence Co., install 22 feet of aluminum fence for owner William Sullivan at 78 Walnut St., $900.

• Connor Fence Co., install 56 feet of wood fence for owner Francis J. DeOrio at 115 Capitol St. Ext., $3,698.

• Connor Fence Co., install 358 feet of vinyl fence for owner Sarah V. Dawson at 116 Austin Drive, $22,200.

• Connor Fence Co., install 92 feet of vinyl fence for owner Gary T. Burke at 77 Hamilton Ave., $5,800.

• Connor Fence Co., install 44 feet of vinyl fence for owner Michael J. Macyczko at 63 Copley St., $2,400.

• Connor Fence Co., install 56 feet of vinyl fence for owner William Gleason at 154 Garrow St. Ext., $4,700.

• Connor Fence Co., install 56 feet of chain-link and 127 feet of vinyl fence for owner Michele E. Pfeifer at 28 Augustus St., $10,550.

• Sunset Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Julia Krueger at 101 Tyler Drive, 13,000.

•Scott Sweeney Contracting, install siding for owner Stefanie C. Coleman at 158 Ross St. Ext., $13,500.

•Doubled K Construction, install 99 feet of wood fence for owner James Marshall at 108 Franklin St., $2,500.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, replace two porches for owner Judith T. Rice at 82 Perrine St., $9,000.

• Sixto Illescas, install siding and repair porch for owner Tracy Verrier at 19 Grover St., $4,000.

• Jesse Sorenson, repair porch for owner Auburn Holdings 21 LLC at 1 Lawton Ave., $4,000.

• Joseph Gleason, repair porch railing and steps at 172 S. Hoopes Ave., $500.

• Helmer Construction, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Christine M. Coon at 88 Walnut St., $7,500.

• Neal Falkenstein, install 26 feet of chain-link fence and garage roof at 61 Osborne St., $2,250.

• Fingerlakes Rental Properties LLC, remodel house for owner Sojka Family Trust at 28 Westlake Ave., $60,000.

• Complete Construction, remodel two bathrooms for owner Nicholas P. Bashta at 10 Dennis St., $8,000.

• Snyder Construction, repair porch for owner Loretta Brazak at 93 Hamilton Ave., $6,000.

• Taylor Made Contracting, install deck for owner Daniel G. Porten at 52 Fleming St., $9,000.

• Tomandl Services, remodel house for owners John L. and Virginia C. Holmes at 5 Kensington Ave., $8,000.

• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Eileen M. Barry at 58 Lake Ave., $17,800.

• Anthony Petrosino, install 108 feet of privacy fence at 20 Kensington Ave., $1,300.

• Erik D. Winks, install at 32 Willard St., $1,000.

• Turney Masonry, repair foundation for owner Thomas Bunn at 161 N. Fulton St., $9,000.

• Graig G. Leone, install above-ground pool at 71 Swift St., $300.

• Richard Salmon, install siding at 48 Frances St., $4,500.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…