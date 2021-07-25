City of Auburn building permits: July 25, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from June 24-July 11:

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof for owners Anthony and Susan Forgione at 94 Prospect St., $5,000.

• Ferro Property Services, install window for owner Shawn P. Ganey at 308 N. Seward Ave., $1,500.

• Marian E. Schoonmaker, install front porch with roof at 196 N. Fulton St., $2,500.

• Steps Plus, replace front steps for owner Joseph M. Vuillemot at 31 Arlington Ave., $3,300.

• Muldrow Properties LLC, install "Cayuga Drug and Alcohol Testing" sign at 123 Genesee St., $858.

• Tough Shed, install shed for owner Daniel P. Sincebaugh Inc at 31 Columbus St., $2,500.

• Tough Shed, install shed for owner Daniel P. Sincebaugh at 18-22 Hoffman St., $2,500.

• Salt Lake Properties, remodel kitchen and bathroom for owner Harry T. Dow at 161 North St., $50,000.

• Scott Ripley, remodel kitchen and bathroom for owner Riccardo Jarvis at 43 Grant St., $20,000.

• Mark Hamlin, install above-ground pool for owner Kimberly A. Ryan at 52 Garrow St., $3,500.