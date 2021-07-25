 Skip to main content
City of Auburn building permits: July 25, 2021

City of Auburn building permits: July 25, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from June 24-July 11:

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof for owners Anthony and Susan Forgione at 94 Prospect St., $5,000.

• Ferro Property Services, install window for owner Shawn P. Ganey at 308 N. Seward Ave., $1,500.

• Marian E. Schoonmaker, install front porch with roof at 196 N. Fulton St., $2,500.

• Steps Plus, replace front steps for owner Joseph M. Vuillemot at 31 Arlington Ave., $3,300.

• Muldrow Properties LLC, install "Cayuga Drug and Alcohol Testing" sign at 123 Genesee St., $858.

• Tough Shed, install shed for owner Daniel P. Sincebaugh Inc at 31 Columbus St., $2,500.

• Tough Shed, install shed for owner Daniel P. Sincebaugh at 18-22 Hoffman St., $2,500.

• Salt Lake Properties, remodel kitchen and bathroom for owner Harry T. Dow at 161 North St., $50,000.

• Scott Ripley, remodel kitchen and bathroom for owner Riccardo Jarvis at 43 Grant St., $20,000.

• Mark Hamlin, install above-ground pool for owner Kimberly A. Ryan at 52 Garrow St., $3,500.

• Muldrow Properties Inc., repair roof at 123 Genesee St., $2,000.

• Jason Evener, install nine windows for owner Jeannine L. Walczyk at 338-340 Clark St., $1,500.

• Margalit Amkie, repairs due to fire at 4 Bostwick Ave., $2,500.

• Melissa Zarach, install above-ground pool at 24 Kearney Ave., $4,000.

• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner Susan A. Errico at 43 Mattie St., $2,671.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Neil J. Peryea at 52 Walnut St., $8,000.

• Chelsea Ford, install wood privacy fence at 32 Kensington Ave., $1,000.

• CNY Fencing, install wood privacy fence for owner Richard W. Halpin at 22 Frances St., $6,614.00

• Nicole Overstreet, install above-ground pool at 30 Sheridan St., $300.

• Joe Cheney, remodel carriage house with studio for owner Sarah Kelly at 50 South St., $275,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and reshingle roof for owner Laura Rose at 69 Bradford St., $10,000.

• Craig S. Woodward, install two windows for owner Darryll Van Der Werff at 49 Logan St., $2,018.

• Empire Farm Fence & Supply, replace fence for owner Kevin L. Senter Jr. at 25 Grover St., $6,900.

• Craig S. Woodward, install entry door for owner Cecilia A. Hutson at 66-68 Perrine St., $2,300.

• Peachy Builders, tear off and replace roof for owner Marvin Burkholder at 44-46 Delevan St., $5,000.

• Liverpool & Spa, install above-ground pool for owner Douglas DeLong Jr. at 30 Anderson Circle, $6,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and reshingle roof for owner Bradley Joseph Piccolo at 247 E. Genesee St., $14,429.

• Joseph P. Calarco, install new rear porch roof at 23 S. Marvine Ave., $6,000.

• Liverpool & Spa, install above-ground pool for owner Nicole J. Longway at 22 Swift St., $5,700.

• James D. O'Hora, install metal roof, siding, gutters and window at 110 Hamilton Ave., $43,000.

• Andrea Heath, tear off and replace garage roof at 228 Franklin St., $4,000.

• George Kushaney, install siding at 353 Clark St., $500.

• Toby Cameron, repair/replace deck for owner Christopher G. Sawyer at 44 Grove Ave., $3,000.

• Eugene Peek, repair/replace front porch for owner Matthew Bolha at 83 Bradford St., $2,000.

• Patrick J Baker, repair replace front porch and rear step at 55 Park Ave., $500.

• Craig S. Woodward, remodel kitchen for owner Terry L. VanFleet at 37 Lexington Ave., $12,400.

• Timmie Blaisdell, demolish garage for owner Sara Ochs at 189 State St., $3,000. 

• Joseph Johnson, install siding and five windows for owner Charles J. DiFabio at 58 Kensington Ave., $3,000.

• Ross Baker, replace sign at 202-204 Grant Ave., $8,900.

• Mark T. Teabo, install new deck at 15 Walnut St., $1,200.

• Irrevocable Trust Antonia K. Colella, replace deck boards and railing at 31 Jarvis St., $2,000.

• Bill Komanecky, remodel upstairs apartment for owner William A. Komanecky Jr. at 221 State St., $5,000.

• Diana and Mettis Jacobs, remodel whole house at 69 Chapman Ave., $15,000.

• Michael Baim, install siding and four windows at 10 Throop Ave., $2,000.

• Steps Plus, front porch steps for owner Karen A. Juli at 174 S. Hoopes Ave., $2,305.

• Tammy Stevens, install new deck at 41 Pulaski St., $3,000.

• Thomas G. Leone, install new front porch at 2 Copley St., $600.

