City of Auburn building permits: July 3, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from May 14-20:

• Buddy Unger, install deck at 33 Dexter Ave., $4,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, reshingle roof over one layer for owner John J. Bruton at 241 Franklin St., $11,000.

• BC Construction, repair porch for owner Gary David Flick III at 5 Chapman Ave., $800.

• Secore Contracting Services, tear off and replace roof for owner Aaron C. Beam at 13 Macdougall St., $15,000.

• Erin M. Winland, install deck and above-ground pool at 7 Madison Ave., $330.

• Loren M. Littlejohn, install above-ground pool and repair basement walk-out foundation at 207 N. Fulton St., $6,000.

• Mr. Handyman, repair deck for owner Robert Walsh at 85 Capitol St.

• Marshall Exteriors LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Rebecca Johnson at 22 Arlington Ave., $21,970.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Vickie L. Murphy at 16 Frazee St., $6,000.

• Renpro LLC, install sliding glass door at 86 Garrow St., $40.

• Jeffrey Maunder, remodel house at 43 Grover St., $30,000.

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., install 78 feet of wood fence for owner Stephen Meyers Jr. at 312 N. Marvine Ave., $5,136.

• John Tomandl, patch walls and new trim for owner Steven E. La Rose at 15 Henry Drive, $8,000.

• Roberta A. Bannon, repair porch at 7 Kearney Ave., $500.

• David A. Foster, install 104 feet of chain-link fence at 4 Amherst Ave., $2,100.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install four windows and two doors for owner Susan M Smokoski at 7 Case Ave., $7,532.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 12 windows for owner Amy L. Podgorski at 27 Oak St., $10,210.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install sliding glass door and French door for owner John Ross at 4 Harvard Ave., $10,690.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install nine woods and three doors for owner Richard C. Miller at 169 Garrow St. Ext., $20,976.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install five windows for owner Carol J. Capone at 152 N. Fulton St., $2,589.

• Lisa M. Palladino, replace above-ground pool at 131 N. Division St., $6,500.

• Michael J. Jones, install 100 feet of fence at 12 Cayuga St., $1,600.00

