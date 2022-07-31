City of Auburn building permits: July 31, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from June 18-30:

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Rita J. Grover at 4 Howard St., $10,000.

• H & S Builders, tear off and replace roof for owner Donald Cleaver at 68 Swift St., $22,000.

• Woodford Bros. Inc., add retaining wall tiebacks and repair loading dock concrete for owner Auburn Senior Services Inc. at 3 St. Anthony St., $3,077,602.

• Neal Falkenstein, remodel house at 61 Osborne St., $5,000.

• Brian Muldrow, replace door at 25 Madison Ave., $450.

• Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, new garage at 17 Clymer St.

• Fingerlakes Landscape and Construction, repair porch for owner All Nations Realty of Ontario at 9 S. Lewis St.

• All In Roofing & Construction LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner BMG Capital Inc. at 125 North St., $10,500.

• Reilly Enterprises, install 12 windows for owner Darrell O'Keefe at 25 West St., $5,000.

• John Hurd, install gazebo at 1 Underwood St., $2,000.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Richard J. Sharples at 23 Havens Ave., $8,800.

• Short Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Maryann S. Martinez at 92 Osborne St., $5,000.

• Short Constructdion, install six doors and replace trim for owner Cayuga Centers at 99 Hamilton Ave., $35,000.

• Edward Carroway, remodel bathroom at 3 Vandenbosch Ave., $4,000.

• Melone Village III Hsg. Development Fund Co. Inc., remodel 62 housing units at 7 Merriman St., $7,055,169.

• Hope Albanese, install above-ground pool for owner LEB Properties Inc. at 66 Garrow St., $400.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Neale H. Stevens at 50 Perry St., $8,000.

• Sharon E. Rao, repair front steps at 12-14 Gaylord St., $700.

• Anthony T. Bartolotta, install 185 feet of fence at 28 Hamilton Ave, $500.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Donald Watkins at 2 Fort St., $2,000.

• James Casbarro, remodel kitchen at 11 Vista St., $6,000.

• Theodore Glowacki, install 38 feet of vinyl fence at 28 Kensington Ave., $496.

• Terry L. VanFleet, install 6 feet of wood fence at 37 Lexington Ave., $400.

• Katie L. Smith, install 100 feet of vinyle fence at 131 Chapman Ave., $2,000.

• Daniel Carragher, tear off and replace roof for owner 144-146 Woodlawn Holdings Inc. at 144-146 Woodlawn Ave., $3,000.

• Joshua L. Herrling, remodel kitchen at 408 S. Seward Ave., $1,000.

• D & J West LLC, install new porch and repair existing deck for owner Mark Steigerwald at 43 Havens Ave., $39,000.

• Cheri Ann Jupin, repair porch at 54 Lake Ave., $300.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Peter Harris at 13 N. Albany St., $3,500.

• Burd Drywall and Remodeling, commercial remodel for owner AJS Housing NY LLC at 119 North St., $31,000.

• Trombley's Automotive, commercial remodle due to fire damage for owner Jaxonbrowne Properties LLC at 10 E. Garden St., $8,000.

• Susan Milewski, demolish garage at 76 Chapman Ave., $250.

• Michael Barski, new roof over porch at 65 Dayton St., $1,000.

• Nicholas James Farrell, install sliding gass door at 21 Copley St., $3,000.

• James Berry Jr., repair porch at 106 Washington St., $2,500.

• Sherri A. Doney, install 56 feet of wood fence at 100 Owasco St., $400.

• Johnny Garcia, install siding in front of house at 13 Perrine St., $150.

