The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from June 2-11:

• Ioan Dubovici, install rubber roof over existing layer at 55 Copley St., $5,000.

• E&O Holdings LLC, remodel house at 17 Lake Ave., $12,000.

• Allen Tratt, repair steps and railing at 39-41 N. Fulton St., $350.

• Michael Festa, demolish old and install new shed at 145 Clymer St., $2,900.

• Scott Sweeney Contracting, tear off and replace part of roof for owner E. Irene Adams at 45 Lansing St., $4,000.

• Cooper's Roofing and Contracting LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Christopher Mosley at 94 E. Genesee St., $2,000.

• Patrecia Roy, demolish old and install new shed at 22 Standart Ave., $4,145.

• Derek Harold, replace decking at 78 Clymer St., $500.

• Anthony Dello Stritto, install 148 feet of wood fence at 226 S. Seward Ave., $2,000.

• KC Masonry Inc., repair steps and masonry for owner Josephine P. Stankus at 130 South St., $30,000.

• Top Tier Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Bud Morris at 129 Franklin St., $9,900.

• JD Deck and Fence, replace porch for owner Mathew Clancy at 12 Silver Ave., $3,500.

• Thomas Thurston, tear off and replace porch roof at 41 Seymour St., $1,000.

• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace part of roof for owner St. Francis Church at 299-303 Clark St., $41,000.

• BC Construction, demolish shed for owner Stephen Spinner at 65 N. Division St., $800.

• J&B Installations Inc., install new roof system on one section of building for owner AIDA at 1-3 Goulds Drive, $866,000.

• J&B Installations Inc., install new roof system on one section of building for owner James Desocio at 252 Grant Ave., $14,175.

• Nicole Guzalak, install shed at 128-130 Prospect St., $2,000.

• Neal Falkenstein, repair porch and replace exterior window sills at 132 Osborne St., $1,200.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Nicholas Calarco at 115 S. Seward Ave., $13,662.

