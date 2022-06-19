City of Auburn building permits: June 19, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from April 23-May 4:

• Keith E. Fox, install shed at 111 Frances St., $2,100.

• Robert Kaiser, demolish and rebuild porch at 211 Perrine Ave., $500.

• Paradise Builders, repair back porch roof for owner Lawrence P. Simmons at 191 Perrine Ave., $2,600.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace back slope roof for owner Cosentino's Florist LLC at 141 Dunning Ave., $6,500.

• JBJ Real Property LLC, remodel house at 6 John St., $100,000.

• Thomas Conner, remodel kitchen at 22 Grant St., $30,000.

• Zooks Construction LLC, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Ryan D. Schmitt at 206 N. Fulton St., $7,600.

• Kimberly L. Ecker, remodel house at 49 N. Fulton St., $25,000.

• Sixto Illescas, remodel house for owner Almayira Gonzalez Jimenez at 14 Orchard St., $30,000.

• Katelyn M. Donovan, remodel kitchen at 35-37 Hamilton Ave., $5,000.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Patricia A. Lozo at 6 Macdougall St., $8,000.

• Siracusa Mechanical, commercial remodel for owner Seymour Library at 176 Genesee St., $800,000.

• Royal Pools, install in-ground pool for owner David A. Verdi at 8 Boyle Ave., $45,000.

• Trudy M. Sweeney Irrevocable Trust, repair/replace steps and walk at 6 St. Anthony St., $1,000.

• Gregory and Beth Ann Horbal, install siding at 19 Elm St., $10,000.

• Mandy Bishop, remodel house at 290 Seymour St., $25,000.

• Larry A. Martinez, install 123 feet of chain-link fence at 9 Delevan St., $300.

• MCE Construction, soffit and fascia repair for owner Nathan J. Garland at 15 Elizabeth St., $700.

• MCE Construction, repair deck for owner Stanislawa Kupczynska at 105 Ross Place, $10,000.

• Anna M. Pyrohanych, repair porch and install 97 feet of wired fence at 5 Madison Ave., $600.

• Steps Plus Inc., replace front steps for owner Glen J. Rex at 16-18 Wood St., $1,733.

• Lyn S. Dick, install 10 windows and two doors at 10-12 Wheeler St., $3,000.

• Duffy's Home Services, install new deck for owner William Simmonds at 19 Liberty St., $10,000.

• Marshall Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Alan L. Salvage at 59 Lansing St., $22,183.

• Borrell Construction Service LLC, tear off and replace roof and install three doors for owners Milton and Vivian Richardson at 47 Chapman Ave., $24,999.

• Thomas Catalfano, install deck and outdoor kitchen at 149 Garrow St. Ext.

• Michael McCarthy, install shed for owner Melanie A. LaManna at 317 Mcintosh Drive, $6,000.

• Johnson Enterprise, repair chimney for owner Deanne J. Bourne at 12-14 Frederick St., $3,000.

• John T. Siracusa, remodel house at 22-24 Lawton Ave.

• Paradise Builders, install new deck for owner Scott Banks at 31 Chapman Ave., $5,500.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0