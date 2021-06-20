City of Auburn building permits: June 20, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from May 10-31:

• Brenda Coleman, repair/replace front porch for owner Kevin D. Keysor at 34 N. Division St., $500.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Kristen L. Kennedy at 257 E. Genesee St., $27,000.

• Keith McInotsh, tear off and replace roof for owner John C. Nevidomsky at 101-103 Van Anden St., $700.

• Suzanne M. Fritz, tear off and replace roof at 25 Metcalf Drive, $6,500.

• Milton Aldrich, install 8-by-8-foot shed at 129 Osborne St., $2,400.

• Sarah Black, remodle kitchen and install three exterior doors and one window at 74 Thornton Ave., $1,000.

• Katrinka Tezyk, install deck at 11 Lake Ave., $1,000.

• John J. Voorhees, tear off roof and replace with metal at 119 Osborne St., $12,900.

• John T. Siracusa, remodel house at 22-24 Lawton Ave., $10,000.

• Zachary Kalabanka, repair/replace porch, remove windows and install one door at 46 Steel St., $1,500.