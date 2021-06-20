City of Auburn building permits: June 20, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from May 10-31:
• Brenda Coleman, repair/replace front porch for owner Kevin D. Keysor at 34 N. Division St., $500.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Kristen L. Kennedy at 257 E. Genesee St., $27,000.
• Keith McInotsh, tear off and replace roof for owner John C. Nevidomsky at 101-103 Van Anden St., $700.
• Suzanne M. Fritz, tear off and replace roof at 25 Metcalf Drive, $6,500.
• Milton Aldrich, install 8-by-8-foot shed at 129 Osborne St., $2,400.
• Sarah Black, remodle kitchen and install three exterior doors and one window at 74 Thornton Ave., $1,000.
• Katrinka Tezyk, install deck at 11 Lake Ave., $1,000.
• John J. Voorhees, tear off roof and replace with metal at 119 Osborne St., $12,900.
• John T. Siracusa, remodel house at 22-24 Lawton Ave., $10,000.
• Zachary Kalabanka, repair/replace porch, remove windows and install one door at 46 Steel St., $1,500.
• W. Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof for owner David Speck at 35 Arterial W. $1,500.
• Timothy O'Connell, city-ordered demolition of church owned by AME Zion Church, $148,500.
• Arrow Fence, install 101 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Cheryl A. Guariglia at 59 Nelson St., $6,900.
• Eric Austin, repair chimney for owner Nina Colson at 44 Chedell Place, $6,000.
• Donald L. Todd, repair deck at 5 Hillside Terrace, $334.
• Comfort Systems, redevelop 62 apartment units in nine buildings for owner Auburn Housing Authority at 20 Thornton Ave., $14,054,250.
• Erinn M. Barski, tear off and replace roof at 46 Augustus St., $7,000.
• Daniel C. Jones, remodel house at 35 Richardson Ave., $10,000.
• Austin T. Jones, remodel house at 292 Seymour St., $10,000.
• Douglas VanGiesen, install 8-by-12-feet deck at 18 Camp St., $2,500.
• Sheldon White, install above-ground, 15-feet round pool and 90 feet of metal fence for owner Daniel Jones at 56 Chapman Ave., $305.
• Butler Fence, install 175 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Anna C. Read at 6 Elm St., $5,000.
• Richard Nash, remove chain-link fence and replace with 50 feet of wood privacy fence at 13 Walnut St., $450.
• Keri Clingerman, install 107 feet of wood privacy fence at 6 Perrine St., $3,000.
• Eugene Peek, remodel house for owner KL Smith & Sons Enterprises LLC at 18-20 N. Fulton St., $4,500.
• Thomas Short, tear off and replace roof for owner Lana J. Perron at 44 Pulsifer Drive, $11,500.
• Amy Whiffen, install above-ground 14-feet round pool at 5 Cottrell St., $300.
• Mary Lou Kosters, install 119 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 27 Cross St., $1.
• Sign a Rama, replace single-faced, free-standing, illuminated "Duckett Family Medicine" and "Summit Pediatrics" sign for owner East Hill Medical Center at 13 N. Fulton St. $3,030.
• Jerry Rhines, remove old shed and install new 120-square-foot shed at 34 Prospect St., $5,693.
• David Vibbert, install 18-by-52 feet above-ground pool at 195 Osborne St., $9,000.
• Brenda Coleman, repair porch for owner Kevin D. Keysor at 57 Orchard St., $1,000.
• Peter J. Besner, install deck for owner Paul J. Noga at 17 Grove Ave., $2,000.
• Cayuga Centers, repair steps and railings at 99 Hamilton Ave., $800.
• Butch's Handyman Services LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Lawrence Plis at 215 State St., $18,000.
• Arrown Fence, install 224 feet of chain-link fence for owners Carl and Gayle Rizzo at 28 Easterly Ave., $2,500.
• Neil G. Hoppough, install 14 windows at 8 Seymour St., $2,500.
• Frank T. Musso, tear off and replace roof at 21 Havens Ave., $10,000.
• Michael Scala, repair/replace porch at 24 Grove Ave., $2,000.
• LS Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner SACK Properties LLC at 48 South St., $25,000.
• Martin Moll, install 10-by-14-feet shed at 141 Owasco St., $7,000.
• Allstate Roofing and More LLC, tear off and replace for owner Rodney S. Taylor at 43 Maple St., $11,500.
• John F. Tomandl, replace four windows for owner Coach Properties LLC at 35 Wall St., $800.
• JD Statewide Restorations LLC, install metal roof over one existing layer for owner Laura M. Sturm at 10 Kearney Ave., $5,000.
• James Lee, install metal roof over one existing layer on back porch at 1 Aurelius Ave., $1,400.
• William John Fraher, repair/replace front porch at 24 Lakehurst Drive, $900.
• Arrow Fence, install 93 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Stephen Fisher at 43 Cayuga St., $6,492.
• Baliva & Sons Construction, replace porch for owner Mary P. McCarthy at 249 S. Hoopes Ave., $20,000.
• Robert E. Lee, install roof over one existing layer for owner 232 Genesee St. Auburn LLC at 232 Genesee St., $9,600.
• CNY Fencing, install 45 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Chelsea L. Weir at 71-73 N. Division St., $1,300.
• Ashley M. Edmunds, tear off and replace roof at 70 Pulaski St., $15,000.
• Shirley Tillinghast, tear off and replace roof at 31 Orchard St., $6,000.
• Connor Fence, install 188 feet of chain-link fence for owner Mary Ann Brady at 28 Camp St., $3,000.
• Connor Fence, install 65 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Nathaniel S. Vitale at 90 Mary St., $2,300.
• Connor Fence, install 76 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Brandon Davis-Shannon at 237 S. Hoopes Ave., $2,600.
• Connor Fence, install 116 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Rachel Jenkins at 23 Morris St., $3,145.
• Connor Fence, install 22 feet of wood privacy fence and 25 feet of aluminum fence for owner Ormonde L. King at 109 Hamilton Ave., $2,797.
• Connor Fence, install 95 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner William Bennett at 27 Foote St., $4,000.
• Connor Fence, install 163 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Matthew Hare at 131 S. Herman Ave., $8,600.
• Connor Fence, install 80 feet of wood privacy fence for owners Frank J. and Deborah A. DeChick at 108 Palmer St., $2,600.
• Connor Fence, isntall 156 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Nathaniel L. Osborne at 135 Perrine St., $7,600.
• Connor Fence, repair 24 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner James P. Wride at 34 Burt Ave., $1,784.
• Connor Fence, install 175 feet of chain-link fence for owner Kevin J. Burns at 2 Jarvis St., $3,296.
• Connor Fence, install 129 feet of vinyl fence for owner Robert E. Lee at 15 N. Albany St., $6,700.
• Connor Fence, install 131 feet of vinyl picket fence for owner Richard E. Haff at 21 Crescent Ave., $6,300.
• Connor Fence, install 8 feet of chain-link fence for owners John R. Debra Rourke at 22 Walnut St., $594.
• Casey Bianco, remove existing fence and move to back yard and add additional 11 feet at 24 Florence St., Fence. 6' Privacy, wood.$100.
• Connor Fence, install 68 feet of vinyl privcacy fence for owner Anthony Musso at 124 Park Place, $3,000.
• Auburn Ventures II LLC, install new attached, single-faced sign at 67 Franklin St., $750.
• Comfort Windows, install six windows for owner Nathaniel S. Vitale at 90 Mary St., $2,486.
• Connor Fence, install 30 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner SS. Peter and Paul at 138 Washington St., $2,700.
• JD Statewide Restorations, install metal roof over one existing layer for owner James J. Schooley at 48 Wilbur Ave., $6,000.
• AMD Management LLC, repair porch steps and railing and garage door for owner Thomas C. Morgan at 117 Cottage St., $2,500.
• Timothy and Elexis Tucker, install 115 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 43 Frances St., $2,400.
• Window World, install 31 windows for owner Carol Barbagallo at 20 Grove Ave., $20,000.
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground 24-foot round pool for owner Samantha J. Cottrell at 38 Elm St., $6,500.
• Lamar Peacock, repair soffit, fascia on garage and trim and windows on house at 58 Walnut St., $1.
