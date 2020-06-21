City of Auburn building permits: June 21, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from April 25 through June 12:
• Helen Littman, install 230 feet of vinyl fence at 100 Swift St., $12,750
• Joseph M. Kesslery, install shed at 333 N. Marvine Ave., $3,001
• Maria A. Roof, remove and replace fence at 4 Ketchell St., $6,500
• Auburn Associates LLC, install attached, illuminated sign at 217 Grant Ave., $2,500
• Rudy Yoder, tear off and replace roof for owner Nancy A. Kelly-Longo at 8 Case Ave., $10,000
• Daryl Hurst, install steel roof over existing layer on garage and repair soffit on porch ceiling for owner Lucas Property Holdings LLC at 39 N. Division St., $5,000
• Elizabeth H. Warn, install 94 feet of fence at 21 Florence St., $150
• Lauren E. Evans, remodel house at 330 S. Seward Ave., $3,000
• Terry Elwood, remodel house, install siding and 12 windows, replace front porch at 25-27 Steel St.
• Michael Finizio, install above-ground pool at 21 Rochester St., $2,400
• Paul T. Stapleton, replace front porch at 18 Walnut St., $1,600
• Mark Hamilin, install above-ground pool for owner Milton A. and Rebecca Testa at 40 West St., $4,250
• David N. Donch, remodel house at 102 Hamilton Ave., $20,000
• Lisa A. Gallaro, install above-ground pool at 7 Frederick St., $5,100
• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner Cynthia Verdi at 46 Mattie St., $16,088
• Jeffrey M. Salvage, install 40 feet of wood fence at 140 Perrine St., $500
• David Wise, install new garage door at 29 Mary St., $1,000
• U.S. Bank Trust N.A., remodel house at 42 Oak St., $20,000
• Rebecca R. Wilson, replace rear porch at 22 Westwood Drive, $3,000
• Nolan Block LLC, commercial remodel for cigar humidare, barber station and craft spirits bar counter, $5,000.
• Rusty Tierney, remodel house at 34 Prospect St., $10,000
• Joshua P. Newville, install shed at 61 Barber St., $1,100
• Charles A Bouley III, demolish garage at 49 Havens Ave., $0
• Timothy J. Foster, install shed at 40 Clymer St., $3,000
• Matthew M. Dillon, demolish garage at 4 Sheldon Ave., $1,200
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner John J. Miller at 57 Bradford St., $8,000
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Catherine Guter at 160 N. Herman Ave., $8,500
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Allen J. Zentner at 8 Hockeborne Ave., $14,000
• Elizabeth D. Stevens, install window at 22 Perry St., $463
• Kelly M. Klink, install four windows at 117-119 E. Genesee St., $800
• Susan L. Holbert, install three windows at 150-152 Seymour St., $3,107
• Rocky McLaughlin, remodel bathroom and bedroom for owner Mark C. McLaughlin at 127 Capitol St. Extension, $15,000
• First Love Ministries, demolish building at 151 Wall St., $60,000
• Michael Baim, install siding and five windows at 10 Throop Ave., $3,000
• Michael D. Boyd, install deck and 340 feet of wood picket fence at 55 Mattie St., $3,500
• Joseph Giannotta, install 24 feet of wood fence at 4 Wilbur Ave., $850
• Justin Smith, install 233 feet of wood fence at 59 Frances St., $5,492
• Paula L. David, install deck at 41 Mattie St., $1,500
• Michele E. Pfeifer, install shed, repair rear deck and repair front steps at 28 Augustus St., $6,500
• Michael J. Whirtley, repair rear deck at 153 N. Herman Ave., $2,500
• Donna Wise, install above-ground pool at 297 Seymour St., $5,000
• Michael J. Jones, install deck at 12 Cayuga St., $1,000
• Michael P. McKee, install 48 feet of wood fence at 24 Drummond St., $300
• Leonard W. Caputa, install 48 feet of wood fence and chain-link gates at 28 Anderson Circle, $146
• URVI LLC, retaining wall behind Days Inn sidewalk north of driveway
• Sophie L. Perez, install 149 feet of vinyl fence at 44 Jarvis St., $4,000
• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner Martin Moll at 141 Owasco St., $6,227
• Thomas D. and Ann I. Payne, replace deck at 80 Swift St., $900
• Chemung Canal Trust Co., repair and/or replace lower roof section at 185 Grant Ave., $18,940
• Adam J. Chase, install shed at 357 N. Hoopes Ave., $2,300
• Brian Paul Kelley, repair front porch at 98 Chapman Ave., $1,500
• John Romero, install siding and remodel kitchen for owner Susan M. McLaughlin at 35 Grove Ave., $5,000
• Jian Guo Jiang, repair roof at 6 Chestnut St., $122
• Thomas R. Camp, replace roof at 2 Perry St., $16,000
• Patricia A. Robinson, repair porch roof and replace railings at 268 Seymour St., $350
• Joan Marie Tarby, reside house at 24 Anderson Circle, $3,000
• Tessy Auburn Facility LLC, commercial remodel for construction of clean manufacturing spaces at 4900 Technology Park Blvd., $20,000,000
• Josseph Salemi, remodel house and install 18 windows at 36 Garrow St., $6,000
• Nicholas S. Prentice, install new fence at 145 Lake Ave., $500
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Patricia Keogan at 39 Wright Ave., $8,000
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Peter E. Wright at 112 Walnut St., $5,000
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Hannah L. Dillon at 5 Sherman St., $7,000
• W. R. Bench, repair porch at 25 Canoga St.
• Josephine Oliveras, tear off and replace roof at 1-3 Wallace Ave.
• Louis Trama, replace front porch at 131 Mary St., $3,000
• Stephen C. Ansteth, enclose back porch and install vinyl siding at 6 S. Marvine Ave., $10,000
• Michael S. Poorman, install 56 feet of vinyl fence at 25 Leavenworth Ave., $2,500
• Thomas L. Nielson, install shed at 28 Howard St., $3,102
• Richard J. Christopher, repair side porch at 29 Linn Ave., $300
• Michael Subtelny, install shed at 139 Garrow St. Extension, $3,100
• Nichole L. Harris, install chain-link fence at 6 Cayuga St., $1,500
• Janie L. MicGlire, repair front porch at 148 S. Hoopes Ave., $500
• Josephine Vanderwerff, replace above-ground pool at 1 Florence St., $3,990
• Cakubarek Properties LLC, install roof on tunnel car wash at 351 Genesee St., $15,000
• Robert P. Marren, replace front porch at 67 Swift St., $500
• Mark Hamlin, install above-ground pool for owner Robert P. Murphy at 153 Van Anden St.
• Mike Depew, tear off and replace roof for owner Theresa A. Hudgins at 21 S. Lewis St., $2,500
• Gregory R. Dann, remodel kitchen at 13 Hockeborne Ave., $6,000
• JBJ Real Property LLC, commercial remodel at 10 Seminary Ave., $20,000
• Timothy D. Jakaub, remodel bathroom at 116-118 N. Fulton St., $3,000
• James Marshall, install above-ground pool at 108 Franklin St., $5,679
• Justin Smith, repair front porch and install 237 feet of wood fence at 59 Frances St., $3,200
• John L. Thurston, tear off and replace roof for owner Angelo Spinelli at 82 N. Division St., $4,000
• Carolyn M. Mohan, install above-ground pool at 51 Chase St., $2,500
• Tricia A. Ottley, replace front door at 2 Sheridan St., $700
• Christine J. LaManna, repair foundation at 8 Augustus St., $10,000
• Linda A. Barber, install fence at 10 Church St., $1,000
• Sue A. Slaski, install roof over pergola at 66 Standart Ave., $1,000
• Daniel J. Mahoney, intall 21 feet of aluminum fence at 8 Baker Ave., $1,800
• Stephen M. Montgomery, intall 43 feet of fence at 67 Standart Ave., $3,200
• Michael Finizio, intall 93 feet of vinyl fence at 21 Rochester St., $3,400
• Paul J. Cammilleri, remodel house at 22 Sherman St., $10,000
• Kristine L. DeChick, repair/replace/extend fencing at 9 Pimm Ave., $1,338
• Sergio Bellavia, remove one layer and replace roof shingles for Mary A. France at 55 Wall St., $10,000
• David Holmes, install steps and front door at 105 Palmer St., $4,674
• Joanne Short, install siding at 36 N. Fulton St., $2,000
• Lonzo Hundley Jr., install metal roof at 240 Seymour St., $8,000
• Joseph Johnson, replace porch with enclosed sun room for owner Paul A. Gera at 2 Crescent Ave., $20,000
• Chapel House Inc., install ramp at 36 Franklin St., $9,000
• Jason Hart, install 43 feet of vinyle fence for owner Donna L. Upfold at19 North Park, $1,545
• Thomas Baroody, install window at 140 Franklin St., $180
• Carol A. Storrs, replace front railing and steps at 13-15 Lake Ave., $500
• Maria S. Ashby, replace front porch at 8 Frances St., $4,000
• Christopher J. Festa, retaining wall at 145 Dawson Ave., $5,000
• John Tomandl, replace main roof for owner David Parker at 74 Perrine St., $8,000
• Shelly Del Favero, install 220 feet of fence and retaining wall at 173 Van Anden St., $2,500
• Amanda Lauckern, replace boards and railings on front porch at 21 Willard St., $1,500
• Joe Maggio, install above-ground pool for owner Teri Lee Mitchell at 59 Park Ave., $5,000
• Lucinda E. Baskerville, replace fence at 23 Baker Ave., $1,500
• Nathan J. Garland, install above-ground pool at 15 Elizabeth St., $500
• John and Constance Bouck, remove and replace roof at 54 Garrow St., $6,800
• John F. Currier, addition to rear deck at 37 Copley St., $4,580
• Michael Reilley, retaining wall at 52 Grant St., $1,800
• Deborah Mead, tear off and replace roof at 9 Linn Ave., $6,000
• Joseph T. Gleason, install deck, five windows and one door on garage at 172 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,500
• Peter E. Greene, install rear deck at 5 Cornwall Ave., $3,200
• Brian P. Church, install deck at 13 Bowen St.
• Chad Hutchings, repair chimney for owner Mark T. Prentice at 79 Lake Ave., $2,000
• Robert J. Fuller, replace roof at 99 Pulaski St., $2,000
• Gail E. Brehm, install 107 feet of fence at 141 S. Hoopes Ave., $8,915
• Matthew M. Dillon, replace fence at 31 N. Division St., $150
• Betsy Tucker, install 185 feet of chain-link fence at 151 South St., $4,200
• David A. Goodwin, install shed at 251 Seymour St., $1,200
• It's A Great Life LLC, install retractable awning at 132 Genesee St.
• Jason Hart, install 84 feet of vinyl fence for owner Adele L. Giacolone at 41 Hoffman St.
• Mark Hamlin, install above-ground pool for owner Brian Muldrow at 25 Madison Ave.
• Lattimore Estates, replace roof at 6 Gaylord St., $9,000
• Auburn Associates LLC, replace sign at 217 Grant Ave., $6,500
• Joseph J. Donofrio, install four windows at 14 Tehan Ave., $1,800
• DeTomaso Properties LLC, tear off and replace roof at 15-17 Baker Ave., $15,000
• Thomas V. Camaj, replace wood fence at 166 Seymour St., $500
• Rosetta Estates LLC, remodel room at install window at 198 Franklin St., $3,000
• Anna Boim-Marinelli, remodel house at 50 Bradford St., $4,000
• Peter Harris, install siding on garage at 23 Florence St., $375
• Lisa C. Holmes, remodel garage, remove door and install window at 82 Frances St.
• Tracy Myers, install fence at 274 Seymour St., $300
• James Brown, install seven windows at 1 Roberts Road, $3,640
• Joseph D. Landry, install deck at 48 Drummond St., $1,799
• Larry L. Jennings Jr., demolish garage at 82 Van Anden St.
• Anthony Elice, replace roof, install siding and deck for owner Edward C. Wasilenko at 163 Van Anden St., $22,000
• Robert D. Slate, install above-ground pool at 315 N. Marvine Ave., $10,000
• Rocky McLaughlin, remodel second floor addition for owner Christian M. Maher at 5 Tubman Lane, $60,000
• AIP-1 LLC, tear off and replace roof at 183 Seymour St., $12,000
• Brian J. Kelly, remove and replace deck at 28 Ross St., $6,400
• Michael J. Coomber, install rear porch at 41 Grove Ave., $250.00
