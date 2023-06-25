The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from May 13-21:

• Duane Miller, tear off and replace garage roof for owner Nationstar Mortgage LLC at 146 Curtis Place, $2,500.

• Dale Richard Baker, reshingle roof over existing layer at 31 S. Lewis St., $2,500.

• Rachel Bailey, install four windows at 24-26 Easterly Ave., $1,200.

• John Ryan, remodle kitchen, three bathrooms, one bedroom at 140 Walnut St., $10,000.

• All In Roofing & Construction LLC, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 8 N. Fulton St., $2,800.

• M.A. Bongiovanni Inc., upgrade existing equipment and install new facilities for owner City Of Auburn at 35 Bradley St., $17,493,070.

• All in Roofing & Construction LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner RE Ventures I LLC at 202-206 Genesee St., $1,500.

• Tony's Sign Shop, install freestanding, two-faced, non-illuminated "That's It" sign for owner 4022 Technology Park Boulevard LLC at 241 Grant Ave., $1,600.

• Short Construction, repair roof for owner Cayuga Phoenix Properties LLC at 2 South St., $12,000.

• We Build CNY, install deck for owner Jennifer Barron at 68 N. Fulton St., $2,950.

• Daniel Liseno, install deck for owner Beatrice O'Hora at 157 South St., $4,000.

• Daniel Clingerman, install siding at 22 Jarvis St., $800.

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., install 136 feet of picket fence for owner Jeffrey Allen at 273 State St., $9,584.

• Boyd & Sons Construction, install deck and 257 feet of wood fence for owner Brian Carr at 74 Bradford St., $18,000.

• IHS 1 LLC, tear off and replace porch roofs for owner E&O Holdings LLC at 17 Lake Ave., $2,000.

• Juhl Cos., repair porch for owner Fingerlakes Rental Properties LLC at 7 Aurelius Ave., $500.

• Ferro Properties, commercial remodel interior for owner Auburn Properties Management LLC at 15 Brookfield Place, $45,000.

• One Source Networking Inc., remodel house for owner Eric Michael Allen at 9 Cady St., $5,000.

• Comfort Window, install three windows for owner Daniel Armistead at 24 St. Anthony St., $3,130.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, repair porch for owner Theresa Cool at 124 Mary St., $3,000.

• Reeves Garage Builders Inc., install detached garage for owner Casey Meyer at 85 Lake Ave., $31,880.

• Robert Nuber, install shed at 2 Boyle Ave., $1,000.

• Vincent Vitale, repair porch at 48 Oak St., $4,000.

• James Flesher, remodel one roof at 11 Madison Ave., $5,000.

• Andrew and Helen M Kuczek, replace deck at 20 Norman Ave., $10,000.

• Ronald George Prent, replace decking at 145 E. Genesee St., $4,000.

• Ralph TenEyck, install above-ground pool for owner Melissa Hankin at 16 Garrow St., $500.

• Arise Child and Family Service, install ramp for owner Thomas Cavanaugh at 19 Willard St., $7,300.

• Butler Sales & Service Inc., replace deck for owner Arc of Seneca Cayuga Counties at 89 Prospect St., $10,000.

