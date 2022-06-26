City of Auburn building permits: June 26, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from May 5-13:

• Robert Lee, tear off and replace roof for owner Robert E. Ward Jr. at 108 Frances St.

• Stephen D. Smith, install 100 feet of wood privacy fence at 111 Owasco St., $900.

• Jennie A. Stearns, install roof shingles over existing layer, one door and interior trim at 78 Pulsifer Drive, $2,000.

• Matthew M. Rigby, commercial remodel for owner John D. Berry at 55 Lansing St., $1,500.

• Brett M. Tracy II, remodel house at 53 Owasco St., $1,000.

• All In Roofing & Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Bessie Williams at 53 Chapman Ave., $4,200.

• Sheila D. Ellinwood, tear off and replace porch roof at 142 York St., $1,198.

• Kassis Superior Signs, install attached, single-faced, illuminated "CubeSmart Self Storage" sign for owner 315 Genesee Street LLC at 325-327 Genesee St., $3,000.

• Kelly Liddle, install two decks at 56 Capitol St., $4,000.

• Sunset Exteriors, install siding and seven windows for owner Chad M. Hintze at 12 Lakehurst Drive, $33,000.

• One Logan Street LLC, commercial remodel at 1 Logan St., $10,000.

• Bellavia's Remodeling Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Lynda J. Woodman at 6 Derby Ave., $14,600.

• Syracuse Fence, install 56 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Brian C. Pille at 34 Densmore Ave., $3,426.

• Albert J. Brunner, install shed at 94 Frances St., $2,000.

• Scott Sweeney Contracting, tear off and replace porch roof for owner Merola Holdings at 232-234 State St., $2,000.

• Fingerlakes Rental Properties LLC, install siding for owner Charles M. White III at 11 Perry St., $12,000.

• Jeanne Bishop, et al, install shed at 120 Washington St., $5,000.

• Doneright, reshingle roof and repair siding for owner Ralph Rose at 47-49 Hamilton Ave., $8,000.

• Baliva & Sons Construction, reshingle roof for owner Beverley S. Smith at 144 York St., $5,000.

• Baliva & Sons Construction, remodel house for owner Michael J. Ridgeway at 71 Cottage St., $20,000.

• Reilly Enterprises, repair porch for owner Brian Blanchfield at 22-24 Burt Ave., $2,500.

• Vernon D. Symes, install 80 feete of wood fence at 25 S. Marvine Ave., $1,100.

• Jessica Saminez, install 368 feet of vinyl fence at 15 Cayuga St., $4,014.

• James F. Martin, enclose and extend porch at 2 Lorraine Ave., $4,000.

• Daniel Holzhauer, change porch railings and tear off and replace porch roof at 42-44 Pulaski St., $1,500.

• Gudabri Inc., install 271 feet of privacy fence for owner David T. Corey Jr. at 47 Charles St., $10,000.

• Number 87 LLC, install shed at 37 Burt Ave., $1.

• Dana Botindari, reshingle roof for owner Ronald Noga at 124 N. Lewis St., $8,000.

• David E. Storrs, repair porch at 10 Willard St., $500.

• The Garvin Management Co., tear off and replace roof for owner Steven M. Avery at 119 Washington St., $22,000.

• Tomandl Services, reshingle roof for owner Jean E. Roberts at 148 Garrow St. Extension, $3,000.

• Tomandl Services, exterior commercial work and install one door for owner Douglas M. Tomandl at 45 Perrine St., $8,000.

• Jennifer L. Smith, install above-ground pool at 27 Havens Ave., $7,000.

• Dellostritto Property Services LLC, install two doors for owner Samuel Frost at 28 Clark St., $5,000.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Peter S. Harris at 9 Meadowbrook Drive, $4,500.

• Murphy Home Improvements, replace deck for owner Mark Fandrich at 125 S. Hoopes Avenue, $4,500.

• Elmer Davis Inc., remove, insulate and replace roof for owner Hess Retail Stores LLC at 68 North St., $18,000.

• Josue R. Martinez, remodel bathroom, partial remodel building, install wood privacy fence and deck at 37 Fleming St., $12,000.

• William L. Ashby, demolish deck and repair porch at 110 N. Marvine Ave., $500.

• Megan Davison, install 176 feet of chain-link fence at 28 Kearney Ave., $2,000.

• Kari J. Wilmot, repair porch at 15 Grove Ave., $1,800.

• Great Day Improvements LLC, add three-season sunroom for owner Richard E. Anderson II at 18 Westwood Drive, $68,242.

