City of Auburn building permits: June 27, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from June 1-13:

• Above All Roofing & Siding, tear off and replace roof for owner Daniel P. Sincebaugh at 16 Perry St., $5,500.

• Keith McIntosh, reshingle roof over one existing layer and install siding for owner Lisa J. Loperfido at 218 Janet St., $8,000.

• Marc Storrs, remodel front porch at 30 Jarvis St., $400.

• Mark Vieira, remodel house at 136 Franklin St., $7,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Jason A. Carnicelli at 42 Mary St., $20,000.

• Robin C. Casper, demolish interior to prepare for remodel at 12 Seminary St., $17,000.

• Above All Roofing & Siding, install siding for owner Kristen L. Kennedy at 257 E. Genesee St., $30,000.

• Sharon Adams, tear off and replace roof at 224 Perrine Ave., $3,500.

• Mark Rivett, install above-ground pool at 122 Mary St., $4,000.

• Richard Pinckney, reshingle roof over one existing layer for owner Joseph E. DiVietro, $1,700.