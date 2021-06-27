 Skip to main content
City of Auburn building permits: June 27, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from June 1-13:

• Above All Roofing & Siding, tear off and replace roof for owner Daniel P. Sincebaugh at 16 Perry St., $5,500.

• Keith McIntosh, reshingle roof over one existing layer and install siding for owner Lisa J. Loperfido at 218 Janet St., $8,000.

• Marc Storrs, remodel front porch at 30 Jarvis St., $400.

• Mark Vieira, remodel house at 136 Franklin St., $7,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Jason A. Carnicelli at 42 Mary St., $20,000.

• Robin C. Casper, demolish interior to prepare for remodel at 12 Seminary St., $17,000.

• Above All Roofing & Siding, install siding for owner Kristen L. Kennedy at 257 E. Genesee St., $30,000.

• Sharon Adams, tear off and replace roof at 224 Perrine Ave., $3,500.

• Mark Rivett, install above-ground pool at 122 Mary St., $4,000.

• Richard Pinckney, reshingle roof over one existing layer for owner Joseph E. DiVietro, $1,700.

• Cayuga Centers, install 10-by-10-feet shed at 202 Franklin St., $2,500.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Christopher Dominick at 38 Foote St., $7,600.

• Sandra L. Radford, replace wood fence at 5 Oakwood Ave., $1,000.

• B & B Solutions LLC, replace roof with metal at 18 Howard St., $5,000.

• Mitchell VanFleet, install siding for owner Catherine Murray at 21 Grove Ave., $10,000.

• Donna Updike, install pre-built shed at 4 Sherwood St., $2,100.

• Lord Simon LLC, install retaining wall at 127-135 Prospect St., $2,500.

• Home Depot, install three windows for owner Robert E. Brown at Arterial W., $2,272.

• James M. Harmon, tear off and replace roof at 124 Pulsifer Drive, $8,000.

• Joseph Racona, remodel kitchen at 25 Wilbur Ave., $6,000.

• Sharon P. Lares, install 10-by-12-feet shed at 15 Fort St., $500.

• Edward L. Barbery, install siding at 207-209 Seymour St., $10,000.

• JC Property Management LLC, repair front porches at 226 Genesee St., $500.

• Anthony Elice Construction, tear off and replace roof for owners William and Margaret Stuart at 12 Hamilton Ave., $10,000.

• Robert P. Murphy, replace fence at 153 Van Anden St., $500.

• David A. Pacyliak, demolish two sheds at 60 Arlington Ave., $1.

• LS Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Kenneth A. Knapp Jr. at 33-37 Cottage St., $1,880.

• LS Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Kenneth A. Knapp Jr. at 60-62 Cottage St., $1,090.

• David J. Wawro, repair deck at 2 N. Hurd Circle, $1,000.

• Jonathan A. Cramer, remodel house at 94 Owasco St.

• Michael Graney, remodel bathroom and living roof and repair deck at 26-28 Walnut St., $1,200.

• Judith T. Rice, replace roof with metal at 82 Perrine St., $6,500.

• CNY Fencing, install 80 feet of chain-link fence for Carman D. McGriff, $1,900.

• Tarson Pools, install pool for owner Kelly Liddle at 56 Capitol St., $5,724.

• Christopher Welch, tear off and replace roof for owner Redeemer Lutheran Church at 10 Prospect St., $5,000.

• Nicholas James Farrell, install deck at 21 Copley St., $5,400.

• CNY Fencing, install 346 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Vatica Jackson at 6 Brookfield Place, $11,000.

• Kimber L. Deal (NKA Coyle), remodel bathroom and bedroom to make one bedroom at 18 Perrine St., $7,500.

• Craig S. Woodward, install 10 windows for owner Raymond R. Eddy at 176 Lake Ave., $9,302.

• Comfort Windows, install three windows for owner John Ross at 4 Harvard Ave., $2,702.

• Comfort Windows, install four windows for owner Charles Rooker at 89 N. Fulton St., $4,808.

• Comfort Windows, install eight windows for owner Leslie Walter at 8 Briggs Drive., $8,527.

• Comfort Windows, install six windows for owner Barbara L. Hess at 29 Boston Ave., $5,300.

• Comfort Windows, install six windows for owner Myron J. Ballard at 29 Wright Ave., $6,892.

• Comfort Windows, install four windows for owner Peter L. Schultz at 10 Norma Drive, $1,552.

• Barbara and Stanislaw Rybczyk, install 10-by-10-feet shed 16 Crescent Ave., $1,500.

• Derrick J. Cheney, install 316 feet of wood privacy fence at 17 Dayton St., $5,000.

• David R. Conner, repair/replace deck at 10 Wilbur Ave., $1,200.

• Sunset Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Donna L. Reid at 1 Westwood Drive, $7,000.

