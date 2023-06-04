The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from May 5-12:

• Brett Tracy II, install 104 feet of picket fence at 5 Lawton Ave., $200.

• Elaine Cummings, install gazebo at 108 Dunning Ave., $2,200.

• Richard Heintz, replace part and repair part of roof at 31 Delevan St., $1,000.

• Robert Shea, tear off and replace roof for owner Christopher Festa at 145 Dawson Ave., $8,000.

• Home Depot, install one window for owner Dennis Kennedy at 14 Paul St., $6,600.

• Jerry Sylvester, install siding on front of house at 12 Seymour St., $4,000.

• Syracuse Fence, install one window and 129 feet of vinyl fence for owner John Lupien at 139 E. Genesee St., $9,000.

• All In Roofing, repair roof for owner Pruzansky Auburn Trust at 2 Schwartz Drive, $15,500.

• Mary Lou Kosters, replace garage door at 27 Cross St., $538.

• Rebekah Waldo, install 268 feet of fence at 134 Standart Ave., $5,000.

• Michael Vitale, commercial remodle with siding and overhead door replacement at 13 W. Park Ave., $4,500.

• Lester Martin, install two doors and replace exterior handrails for owner Rodney Barber at 64 Fitch Ave., $2,100.

• Tom Banach, repair porch for owner Bank of America N.A. at 52-54 Steel St., $300.00

• Paul Regis, repair chimney for owner Shelly Halpin at 22 Frances St., $200.

• Peter Besner, install deck for owner Brian Muldrow at 25 Madison Ave., $8,000.

• Home Depot, install eight windows for owner Get Finger Lakes Rental LLC at 35 Lansing St., $7,788.•

• William Clark, repair porch and install door for owner Paul Owens at 9 Camp St., $2,500.

• Shirley Neumeister, install 223 feet of wood fence at 64 Frances St., $5,000.

• Christine Daly, replace steps and add roof on porch at 5 Havens Ave., $300.

• TJ Reilley, tear off and replace garage roof for owner Donald Downs at 22 Hamilton Ave., $2,500.

• Syracuse Fence, install 39 feet of chain-link fence and 7 feet of vinyl fence for owner James Sikora at 40 Union St, $3,400.

• William Bader, install pergola at 135 South St., $1,500.

• Kevin Lawton, install shed and 16 feet of picket fence at 105 N. Marvine Ave., $1,500.

• Dale Baker, install metal roof at 1-3 Orchard Ave., $2,500.

• Wyatt Jones, replace porch at 18 Sherman St., $1,000.

• Robert Shea, install nine windows for owner Brian Murphy at 9 Frazee St., $2,700.

• C. Michale Exteriors, replace steps for owner Carol Barbagallo at 20 Grove Ave., $2,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, repair fascia and soffit for owner Karen Bartlett-Morse at 167 E. Genesee St., $579.

• Syracuse Fence, install 90 feet of vinyl fence for owner Cathy Jo Brill at 130 Dawson Ave., $4,770.

