The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Feb. 10-15:

• Holly Juster, remodel kitchen at 27 Elizabeth St., $5,000.

• Cayuga County Habitat For Humanity Inc., remodel house at 119 Perrine St., $12,000.

• DBJ Developments LLC, repair roof at 13 Cottage St., $2,500.

• MGB Renovations LLC, remodel house at 2 Standart Ave., $40,000.

• Over the Top Roofing LLC, install five skylights for owner Hoffman Abrams Properties LLC at 62 Mary St., $4,900.

• Chuff Renovations, remodel kitchen cabinets and drywall for owner Jessica Parsells at 53 Standart Ave., $18,500.

• Karen Windell, remodel bathroom at 60 Grant St., $4,000.

• Yantch Commercial & Stucco Systems LLC, tear off and replace roof at 72 Hamilton Ave., $10,000.

• O'Connell Excavation LLC, demolish condemned building for owner City of Auburn at 42 Jefferson St.

• Empire Express Enterprises, install attached, single-faced, non-illuminated "I'm Stuck Cannabis Consulting Marketing" sign for owner Capflow Capital LLC at 9 E. Genesee St., $200.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install three windows for owner Joseph Gleason at 172 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,700.

• Seamus Rhodes, build garage at 116 Chapman Ave., $15,000.

• Gromedico LLC, install two windows at 33 Frances St., $300.

