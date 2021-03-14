City of Auburn building permits: March 14, 2021

• Kevin Kiernan, convert bedroom into bathroom for owner Carmela M. Barbagallo at 113 N. Hoopes Ave., $7,000.

• Cozy Apartments LLC, install one window and two exterior doors at 38-40 Parker St., $1,000.

• Brett Clines, replace steps, install handrail, repair siding, soffit and fascia, install one exterior door for owner Bogdanski Living Trust at 128 Lake Ave., $1,000.

• Santelli Lumber Co. Inc., demolish existing garage and build new garage for owner Michael R. Evans at 111 N. Hoopes Ave., $19,200.

• Eugene Peek, tear off and replace roof and install new soffit and fascia for owners James and Lori Nervina at 72 Arlington Ave., $4,500.

• James and Lori Nervina, remodel house at 72 Arlington Ave., $20,000.

• Window World of Syracuse, install 10 windows for owner Garrett G. Shepherd at 22 Howard St., $4,821.

• Deborah E. Carter, install siding at 173 Perrine Ave., $10,000.

• Dobbins Painting & Contracting LLC, replace carport roof for owner Reverse Mortgage Solutions at 88 Prospect St., $4,100.

• Joshua Dana, tear off and replace roof for owner Majid Hasan at 52 Perry St., $10,000.

