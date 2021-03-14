City of Auburn building permits: March 14, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Feb. 1 to March 5:
• Jeffrey and Veronica Maunder, remodel house at 43 Grover St., $20,000.
• Kevin D. Keysor, install 94 feet of wood privacy fence at 59 Orchard St., $1,200.
• Thomas H. Weiler, build pole barn at 86 York St., $7,000.
• John Juhl II, install five windows at 12 Steel St., $1,000.
• Case Environmental LLC, remodel kitchen for owner Daniel K. Noble at 40 Linn Ave., $15,000.
• William Boyd, remodel basement and bathroom for owner Eileen M. Gibson at 25 Kearney Ave., $5,000.
• Solvay Glass of CNY, install 11 windows, one bay window and one entry door for owner Richard J. Janusz at 50-52 Drummond St., $16,000.
• David J. Westmiller, remodel house at 69 N. Division St., $20,000.
• Solvay Glass of CNY, install four windows for owner Marion Humphrey at 32 Kearney Ave., $10,000.
• Melissa Slater, remodel house at 108 Standart Ave., $8,000.
• Timothy A. Reilly, remodel house at 6 Standart Ave., $25,000.
• Eugene Peek, install two windows and repair fascia for owner JP RE OZ LLC at 53 Orchard St., $2,000.
• John F. Tomandl, remodel house for owner KMFB Properties at 45 Logan St., $5,000.
• Jerry L. Sylvester Jr., remodel house at 12 Seymour St., $6,000.
• Comfort Windows, install four windows for owner Thomas Conner at 22 Grant St., $2,905.
• Robert Shea, install 12 windows for owner Susan Riordan at 6 Ketchell St., $5,200.
• Zooks Construction, install metal roof over existing layer on rear of house and repair shed roof for owner Danley W. Austin, at 77 Washington St., $3,090.
• Paradise Builders, remodel house for owner Todd Warner at 21 Kensington Ave., $5,500.
• Robert Hurd Jr., install two exterior doors for Robert Hurd at 9 Mary St., $200.
• SureAsset LLC, repair roof on side section of house and repair side deck for owner Bogdanski Living Trust at 128 Lake Ave., $1,800.
• Comfort Windows, install four windows for owner Jared M. Georgi at 9 Kearney Ave., $2,300.
• T & E Apartments LLC, install 20 windows at 5-9 Burt Ave., $5,000.
• 89 Grant Ave LLC, install two single-faced, attached, illuminated "Allstate" signs at 87-89 Grant Ave., $3,000.
• Kevin Kiernan, convert bedroom into bathroom for owner Carmela M. Barbagallo at 113 N. Hoopes Ave., $7,000.
• Cozy Apartments LLC, install one window and two exterior doors at 38-40 Parker St., $1,000.
• Brett Clines, replace steps, install handrail, repair siding, soffit and fascia, install one exterior door for owner Bogdanski Living Trust at 128 Lake Ave., $1,000.
• Santelli Lumber Co. Inc., demolish existing garage and build new garage for owner Michael R. Evans at 111 N. Hoopes Ave., $19,200.
• Eugene Peek, tear off and replace roof and install new soffit and fascia for owners James and Lori Nervina at 72 Arlington Ave., $4,500.
• James and Lori Nervina, remodel house at 72 Arlington Ave., $20,000.
• Window World of Syracuse, install 10 windows for owner Garrett G. Shepherd at 22 Howard St., $4,821.
• Deborah E. Carter, install siding at 173 Perrine Ave., $10,000.
• Dobbins Painting & Contracting LLC, replace carport roof for owner Reverse Mortgage Solutions at 88 Prospect St., $4,100.
• Joshua Dana, tear off and replace roof for owner Majid Hasan at 52 Perry St., $10,000.