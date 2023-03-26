The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from Feb. 15-March 3:

• Auburn Community Hospital, complete renovation of second and third floor of east wing at 17 Lansing St., $2,075,000.

• Victoria VonRandall, soffit repair and garage door at 37 Mattie St., $4,000.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 40 feet of vinyl fence for owner Christine Kleiber at 110 Walnut St., $3,680.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 288 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Susan Lynch at 113 Grove Ave Extension, $13,000.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 91 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Scott Gallaro at 30 St. Anthony St., $4,300.

• Bartolotta Finish Carpentry LLC, remodel bathroom for owner Marcial Albino at 242 S. Hoopes Ave., $10,000.

• LS Roofing Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Gary Smith at 10 Adams St., $15,900.

• Leon Defendorf, remodel house at 211-213 S. Seward Ave., $5,000.

• Midstate Basement Authorities, foundation wall repair for owner Michael Chamberlain at 133 South St., 12,985.

• Atlas Fence, install 400 feet of aluminum fence for owner Jeffrey Graceffo at 15 N. Hurd Circle, $10,000.

• Allide Sign Co., install "RITE AID" sign for owner AEI Fund XVIII & XIX LP ET AL at 153 Grant Ave., $24,000.

• Bud Fuller General Contracting, install two windows and repair porch for owner RE Complete LLC at 5 Elm St., $4,000.

• Olins Windows, Doors & More, install two windows for owner Emily Green at 16 Sheridan St., $1,840.

• Cooper's Roofing and Contracting LLC, reroof with rubber for owner Piccolo Properties LLC at 75 Genesee St., $80,000.

• Kenneth Ehresman, remodel house at 96 Capitol St., $3,000.

• JBJ Real Property LLC, install "The Browtique" sign at 15 E. Genesee St., $250.

• Wadeea Saleh, add non-load bearing wall for barbershop space at 95 Owasco St., $600.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, tear off and replace roof for owner Carmela Barbagallo at 117-119 E. Genesee St., $13,000.

