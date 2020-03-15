City of Auburn building permits: March 15, 2020

City of Auburn building permits: March 15, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Tool belt with hardhat and gloves
CChantler1

The building inspector has issued the following permits:

• John Davidson, remodel house at 8-10 Franklin St., $25,000.

• Katheen E. Turenne, remodel house at 33 Chapman Ave., $3,500.

• Timothy Herrling, remodel bathroom for owner Frederick Smart at 7 Camp St., $1,000.

• Robert Shea, install siding for owner Bruce W. Purdy at 82 Swift St., $8,000.

• Mark Vieira, remodel house at 136 Franklin St., $5,000.

• Richard J. Pinckney, install roof for owner Marc Storrs at 30 Jarvis St., $6,300.

• Louis Quill, install shed at 32 Van Patten St., $3,500.

• Michael Nunno, convert deck into three-season room at 59 Havens Ave., $28,500.

• Arthur Baliva, remodel kitchen for owners Philip and Marianne Meyer t 238 N. Hoopes Ave., $16,000.

• 196 Genesee Street LLC, remodel interior for pet cremation and storage at 196 Genesee St., $3,000.

• Justin Reeves, install 20-by-30-foot pole barn at 48 Burt Ave., $5,000.

• Ryan Coe, repair basement foundation for owner Peter S. Vuillemot at 4 Seymour St., $500.

• Richard J. Pinckney, remodel apartment an install three windows for owner Marian Laird at 3-5 Chestnut Place, $10,000.

• Richard J. Pinckney, repair front porch for owner Adam Santana at 117 S. Fulton St., $1,000.

• Viau Construction, repair chimney for owner First Niagara at 4 Brookside Drive, $15,700.

• Auburn Associates LLC, commercial remodel space for Spectrum at 217 Grant Ave., $350,000.

• Beverly A. DeTomaso, replace roof at 82 Bradford St., $8,500.

• Laura G. Kulis, replace roof at 61 Clymer St., $6,000.

• Sharon Lares, repair front and side porches and replace shed door at 59 Holley St., $2,000.

• 48 Seymour LLC, remodel house at 48 Seymour St., $15,000.

• Michel Lesch, install 449 feet of vinyl privacy fence and 110 feet of vinyl picket fence at 124 Capitol St. Extension, $15,000.

• LAARJ Management LLC remodel house at 23 Walnut St., $9,000.

• Mark L. Minnoe Jr., replace eight windows at 3 Pine St., $900.

• Nolan Block LLC, remodel existing commercial space for Octane Social House at 41-53 Genesee St., $175,000.

• MC Townsend, install siding for owner George J. Dragone at 11-13 Standart Ave., $20,000.

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, repair front porch at 72 Fitch Ave., $700.

• Mike Poorman Construction, add front entry walls for owner Lee Publications Inc. at 25 Dill St., $8,000.

• Unity House of Cayuga County, replace three exterior frotn doors and install door between middle hallways on first floor at 31 Market St., $7,500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News