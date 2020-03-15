City of Auburn building permits: March 15, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• John Davidson, remodel house at 8-10 Franklin St., $25,000.
• Katheen E. Turenne, remodel house at 33 Chapman Ave., $3,500.
• Timothy Herrling, remodel bathroom for owner Frederick Smart at 7 Camp St., $1,000.
• Robert Shea, install siding for owner Bruce W. Purdy at 82 Swift St., $8,000.
• Mark Vieira, remodel house at 136 Franklin St., $5,000.
• Richard J. Pinckney, install roof for owner Marc Storrs at 30 Jarvis St., $6,300.
• Louis Quill, install shed at 32 Van Patten St., $3,500.
• Michael Nunno, convert deck into three-season room at 59 Havens Ave., $28,500.
• Arthur Baliva, remodel kitchen for owners Philip and Marianne Meyer t 238 N. Hoopes Ave., $16,000.
• 196 Genesee Street LLC, remodel interior for pet cremation and storage at 196 Genesee St., $3,000.
• Justin Reeves, install 20-by-30-foot pole barn at 48 Burt Ave., $5,000.
• Ryan Coe, repair basement foundation for owner Peter S. Vuillemot at 4 Seymour St., $500.
• Richard J. Pinckney, remodel apartment an install three windows for owner Marian Laird at 3-5 Chestnut Place, $10,000.
• Richard J. Pinckney, repair front porch for owner Adam Santana at 117 S. Fulton St., $1,000.
• Viau Construction, repair chimney for owner First Niagara at 4 Brookside Drive, $15,700.
• Auburn Associates LLC, commercial remodel space for Spectrum at 217 Grant Ave., $350,000.
• Beverly A. DeTomaso, replace roof at 82 Bradford St., $8,500.
• Laura G. Kulis, replace roof at 61 Clymer St., $6,000.
• Sharon Lares, repair front and side porches and replace shed door at 59 Holley St., $2,000.
• 48 Seymour LLC, remodel house at 48 Seymour St., $15,000.
• Michel Lesch, install 449 feet of vinyl privacy fence and 110 feet of vinyl picket fence at 124 Capitol St. Extension, $15,000.
• LAARJ Management LLC remodel house at 23 Walnut St., $9,000.
• Mark L. Minnoe Jr., replace eight windows at 3 Pine St., $900.
• Nolan Block LLC, remodel existing commercial space for Octane Social House at 41-53 Genesee St., $175,000.
• MC Townsend, install siding for owner George J. Dragone at 11-13 Standart Ave., $20,000.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, repair front porch at 72 Fitch Ave., $700.
• Mike Poorman Construction, add front entry walls for owner Lee Publications Inc. at 25 Dill St., $8,000.
• Unity House of Cayuga County, replace three exterior frotn doors and install door between middle hallways on first floor at 31 Market St., $7,500.