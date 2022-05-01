City of Auburn building permits: May 1, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from March 28-April 11:

• Bianco Plumbing & Heating LLC, install tub/shower, kitchen sink, lavatory and water closet for owner Stephen Bianco at 34 Lansing St., $5,000.

• Marshall Exteriors LLC, tear off and replace roof for owners James A. and Lorraine Dacey at 100 Standart Ave., $9,788.

• T & E Apartments LLC, remodel house at 61 Orchard St., $3,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Karen E. Foos at 42 Morris St., $17,600.

• CJB Ventures LLC, install six windows at 47 Capitol St., $750.

• Halco Plumbing & heating, install shower for owner Josephine P. Stankus at 130 South St., $5,495.

• True Storage, internal renovations to accommodate self storage for owner Clinton Hill Auburn at 315-321 Genesee St., $2,139,029.

• Dean Pitcher, build pole barn at 74 Thornton Ave., $40,000.

• Pruzansky Auburn Trust, install two double-faced, free-standing, non-illuminated signs at 2 Schwartz Drive, $24,850.00

• Comfort Window Inc., install 13 windows for owner Michael Nunno at 59 Havens Ave., $17,344.

• Comfort Window Inc., install seven windows for owner Susan L. Holbert at 27 Crescent Ave., $7,000.00

• Comfort Window Inc., install one door for owner Kevin J. Burns at 2 Jarvis St., $1,070.

• Upstate Paving LLC, replace driveway for owners John L. and Virginia C. Holmes at 5 Kensington Ave., $2,900.

• 62 Capitol St. LLC, install one window and one door at 62 Capitol St., $1,001.

• Connor Fence Co., install 64 feet of vinyl fence for owner Michael J. Walsh at 120 Lake Ave., $3,300.00

• Connor Fence Co., install 56 feet of vinyl fence for owner William Mackay at 39 Grove Ave., $3,700.

• Connor Fence Co., install 50 feet of wood fence for owner Thomas A. Hunter at 249 State St., $2,375.

• Connor Fence Co., install 64 feet of wood fence for owner Barbara J. Landsman at 40 Maple St., $1,700.

• Connor Fence Co., install 100 feet of wood fence for owner David E. Gibson at 329 N. Seward Ave., $5,488.00

• Connor Fence Co., install 167 feet of vinyl fence for owner MaryBeth Rizzeri at 46 Maple St., $9,908.

• Connor Fence Co., install 56 feet of vinyl fence for owner David Robbins Heath at 259 E. Genesee St., $4,696.

• Connor Fence Co., install 153 feet of wood fence for owner Teresa E. Whipple at 7 Frances St., $4,759.

• Connor Fence Co., install 61 feet of wood fence for owner Robert R. Ryan at 216 Perrine Ave., $1,968.

• Connor Fence Co., install 60 feet of chain-link fence for owner Dawn E. Conway at 13 Perry St., $1,200.

• Connor Fence Co., install 55 feet of vinyl fence for owners Anthony J. and Joyce M. LoBisco Jr. at 162 Lake Ave., $2,600.

• Blaze Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Penny Jones at 148 N. Fulton St., $8,000.

• Nancy Phillips, demolish and replace shed at 87 N. Division St., $4,600.

• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Michael P. Brown at 16 Henry Drive, $18,000.

• Next Door Properties LLC, install back-flow preventer, six bathroom sinks, six kitchen sinks, two washing machines, six water heaters, six toilets and replace 40 feet of sanitary sewer line at 12 Seminary St., $45,000.

• RSS Properties LLC, repair part of roof at 26 Holley St., $1,000.

• Darryl Smith, remodel house at 56 N. Lewis St., $30,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace garage roof with metal for owner Scott Banks at 31 Chapman Ave., $9,540.

• Walter E. Dungey, replace siding at 109 North St., $800.

• Wayne T. McEvers, install 140 feet of wood fence at 30 Liberty St., $3,500.

• Richard C. Austin, remodel house at 15 Bradford St., $2,500.

• Duke Properties, repair roof for owner Auburn Ventures II LLC at 16 Burt Ave., $300.

• Stillman Imperial Plumbing, install furnace for owner Daniel P. Fitzgerald at 60-62 Steel St., $4,000.

• Dean Pitcher, retaining wall at 74 Thornton Ave., $2,000.

• Ronald W. Bench, remodel bathroom at 14 Garrow St., $500.

• Ronald W. Bench, remodel house at 9 Fort St., $500.

• Ronald W. Bench, repair porch at 3-5 Mahaney Ave., $500.

• Ronald W. Bench, remodel house at 65 Grant Ave., $500.

• Bianco Plumbing and Heating LLC, install two hot water heaters for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 33 Jefferson St., $3,000.

• Connie J. Merical, install shed at 5 Chestnut St., $4,100.

• Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co., install deck for owner Donald R. Phelps Jr. at 99-101 Seymour St., $350.

• John Chick, install 220 feet of chain-link fence at 60 Fitch Ave., $3,500.

• Stillman Imperial Plumbing, repair sewer for owner Daniel Fitzgerald at 132 E. Genesee St., $10,000.

• Blaze Rite Construction, repair chimney for owner Patricia C. Elkovitch at 199 Genesee St., $13,620.

• BMG Capital Inc., replace sewer at 125 North St., $5,000.

• Donofrio Mechanicals, sewer and water lines for owner Jennie Daniels at 27 Perry St., $11,500.

• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Paul A. Carbonaro at 22 Evans St., $8,700.

• Ryan C. Noga, install shed at 44 Morris St., $4,200.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0