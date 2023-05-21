The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from April 15-24:

• Kyle Elliott, install 100 feet of wood fence and metal gate across driveway at 7 Lawton Ave., $500.

• Almayira Gonzalez Jimenez, remodel house at 14 Orchard St., $15,000.

• Carter Lucianatelli, install 256 feet of wood fence at 32 Boston Ave., $1,500.

• Michael Rogalski, install 88 feet of vinyl fence at 155 Perrine St., $3,000.

• Joe Chuff, repair porch for owner James Relfe at 74 Lansing St., $10,500.

• Juhl Cos., install metal roof and siding on garage for owner Deanna Jenkins at 87 Washington St., $5,000.

• Juhl Cos., repair two porches and drywall one room for owner Deanna Jenkins at 134 Van Anden St., $3,500.

• Dimatrino Construction, install siding for owner Clyde Howard at 1 N. Hunter Ave., $19,600.

• The Joey DeMaio Rev. Trust, install 388 feet of fence at 43 Charles St., $3,000.

• Richard Nash, roof over porch at 13 Walnut St., $200.

• JBJ Real Property LLC, interior renovations to create office space at 117 Genesee St., $1,000.

• James Desocio, install free-standing, two-faced, illuminated "Lasca's Restaurant & Carry-Out Est. 1987" sign at 252 Grant Ave., $5,000.00

• Jeremy Telvock, repair porch at 2 Lake Ave., $2,500.

• Mark Fiduccia, railings on porch and deck at 34 Howard St., $500.

• Lake Country Propane, tear off and replace roof at 17 Lake Ave., $6,000.

• Nicholas Bilinski, replace porch steps at 70 Perrine St., $400.

• Rick Landon, remodel kitchen for owner Kathleen Marjinksy at 104 N. Hoopes Ave., $34,000.

• Martin Toomey, repair part of roof and siding at 15 Cady St., $1,000.

• Eric Johnson, remodel unit for Johnson Real Property LLC at 1-3 Lizette St., $10,000.

• Johnny Miller, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Tammy Carnicelli at 101 Franklin St., $19,000.

• Comfort Windows, install siding for owner Christopher Pisarz at 25 Drummond St., $36,675.

• Robert Gratton, install 127 feet of chain-link fence for owner Marcia Smith at 33 Chestnut St., $3,700.

• Jason Yun, repair porch steps at 44-46 Delevan St., $300

• Kimberly Ecker, remodel house at 49 N. Fulton St., $20,000.

• Robert Lee, install roof over existing layer for owner John Taylor at 41 Metcalf Drive, $8,500.

• Joseph Plis, demolish deck at 194 State St., $1.

• Mike Case, build garage for owner Vance Phillips at 43 Grove Ave., $78,000.

• Mike Case, build deck for owner Edward Brechue at 208 N. Seward Ave., $10,600.

• James Seward, install shed and 284 feet of wood fence at 36 Garrow St., $3,381.

• Howard Evans, remodel house, install 20 windows and repair porch at 12 Rochester St., $10,000.

• Robert Shea, install four windows for owner John Quintal at 131 S. Seward Ave., $2,000.

• All in roofing, tear off and replace roof for owners James and Susan Barker at 94 N. Fulton St., $12,500.

•339 State Street Auburn LLC, commercial remodel at 333 State St., $10,000.

• Matthew Mann, build addition at 23 Meadowbrook Drive, $130,000.

• MA Bongiovanni Inc., renovate 221 feet of exterior walls at 230 Osborne St., $250,000.

• Cottrail Masonry, demolish deck and add steps to door for owner Nicole Longway at 22 Swift St., $500.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…