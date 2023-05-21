The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from April 15-24:
• Kyle Elliott, install 100 feet of wood fence and metal gate across driveway at 7 Lawton Ave., $500.
• Almayira Gonzalez Jimenez, remodel house at 14 Orchard St., $15,000.
• Carter Lucianatelli, install 256 feet of wood fence at 32 Boston Ave., $1,500.
• Michael Rogalski, install 88 feet of vinyl fence at 155 Perrine St., $3,000.
• Joe Chuff, repair porch for owner James Relfe at 74 Lansing St., $10,500.
• Juhl Cos., install metal roof and siding on garage for owner Deanna Jenkins at 87 Washington St., $5,000.
• Juhl Cos., repair two porches and drywall one room for owner Deanna Jenkins at 134 Van Anden St., $3,500.
• Dimatrino Construction, install siding for owner Clyde Howard at 1 N. Hunter Ave., $19,600.
• The Joey DeMaio Rev. Trust, install 388 feet of fence at 43 Charles St., $3,000.
• Richard Nash, roof over porch at 13 Walnut St., $200.
• JBJ Real Property LLC, interior renovations to create office space at 117 Genesee St., $1,000.
• James Desocio, install free-standing, two-faced, illuminated "Lasca's Restaurant & Carry-Out Est. 1987" sign at 252 Grant Ave., $5,000.00
• Jeremy Telvock, repair porch at 2 Lake Ave., $2,500.
• Mark Fiduccia, railings on porch and deck at 34 Howard St., $500.
• Lake Country Propane, tear off and replace roof at 17 Lake Ave., $6,000.
• Nicholas Bilinski, replace porch steps at 70 Perrine St., $400.
• Rick Landon, remodel kitchen for owner Kathleen Marjinksy at 104 N. Hoopes Ave., $34,000.
• Martin Toomey, repair part of roof and siding at 15 Cady St., $1,000.
• Eric Johnson, remodel unit for Johnson Real Property LLC at 1-3 Lizette St., $10,000.
• Johnny Miller, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Tammy Carnicelli at 101 Franklin St., $19,000.
• Comfort Windows, install siding for owner Christopher Pisarz at 25 Drummond St., $36,675.
• Robert Gratton, install 127 feet of chain-link fence for owner Marcia Smith at 33 Chestnut St., $3,700.
• Jason Yun, repair porch steps at 44-46 Delevan St., $300
• Kimberly Ecker, remodel house at 49 N. Fulton St., $20,000.
• Robert Lee, install roof over existing layer for owner John Taylor at 41 Metcalf Drive, $8,500.
• Joseph Plis, demolish deck at 194 State St., $1.
• Mike Case, build garage for owner Vance Phillips at 43 Grove Ave., $78,000.
• Mike Case, build deck for owner Edward Brechue at 208 N. Seward Ave., $10,600.
• James Seward, install shed and 284 feet of wood fence at 36 Garrow St., $3,381.
• Howard Evans, remodel house, install 20 windows and repair porch at 12 Rochester St., $10,000.
• Robert Shea, install four windows for owner John Quintal at 131 S. Seward Ave., $2,000.
• All in roofing, tear off and replace roof for owners James and Susan Barker at 94 N. Fulton St., $12,500.
•339 State Street Auburn LLC, commercial remodel at 333 State St., $10,000.
• Matthew Mann, build addition at 23 Meadowbrook Drive, $130,000.
• MA Bongiovanni Inc., renovate 221 feet of exterior walls at 230 Osborne St., $250,000.
• Cottrail Masonry, demolish deck and add steps to door for owner Nicole Longway at 22 Swift St., $500.
